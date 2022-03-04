The Best Deathblade builds in Lost Ark

Arguably the most effective DPS class in Lost Ark, the Deathblade specializes in quickly engaging with and dispatching enemies, dashing away before they can retaliate.

With offense being the Deathblade’s best defense, she often benefits when supplementing tankier teammates, cleaving into the backsides of everything not paying attention to her.

Playstyle: The blender

Many of the Deathblade’s skills emphasize movement, comboing, and multi-hit hold skills, taking the fight directly to enemies and offering them as few windows to attack as possible.

Movement

Screenshot by Gamepur

In almost any fighting situation, it suits the class best to initiate from range with movement-based attack skills.

Surprise Attack: Dashes forward with a quick slash for medium-high damage

Spincutter: Combo-based dash attack that strikes twice, best used to engage with enemies and transition to a higher-damage skill when in proper attacking range

Dark Axel: Furthest dash skill at the Deathblade’s disposal, also capable of knocking targeted enemies down

Combo

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Deathblade’s quick attack style lends itself nicely to the plethora of combo and holding skills that she can bounce in and out of to dispatch enemies.

Blade Dance: Unleashes a flurry of slashes that quickly punishes caught enemies with raw DPS

Soul Absorber: Lance-like skill that, when fully held, reaches across medium-range with high finishing damage

Death Orbs: Why not add a little more damage?

Screenshot by Gamepur

While pumping out damage, the Deathblade will charge up to three orbs at the center of the player’s HUD.

When anywhere between one and three of these orbs are fully charged, she can activate a passive ability known as Deathblade Arts. When under the effect of Deathblade Arts, she benefits from a handful of buffs to combat skills that scale depending on how many of the three orbs are fully charged when the ability is activated.

Movement speed: 10% boost

Attack speed: 10% — 20% boost

Attack power: 10% — 30% boost

As Deathblade Arts’ boosts perform best at a full charge, it is encouraged for Deathblades to save their Death Orb charge for as long as possible. They’re apt to wait until the right time to give their offensive output the edge, such as boss battles.

