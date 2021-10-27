The best dialogue options when speaking to the Worldmind in Chapter 9 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

As players approach the closing chapters of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, there are some decisions that will start to have quite the impact. After attempting to speak to the Worldmind, players may not even realize that they just had the chance to save themselves a lot of time.

The Worldmind seems to think that opposing the growing church is useless and that the Galaxy is doomed. They cannot perceive a route to victory based on all the currently known facts. The good news is that Star-Lord, as a human, doesn’t know how to quit. He is a man who lives in hope each and every day and is not willing to admit defeat despite overwhelming odds.

There is no indication of it at this point in the game, but it is possible to make the Worldmind doubt its own conclusion, and they can then arrive to help you out at the end of the game. If you pick the below dialogue options, you will plan some doubt in the Worldmind and they will aid you later in the game.

Share Intel

Question Strategy

Put in Perspective

Spoiler Warning

During your team’s final assault, you will be tasked with fighting your way along the outside of a massive space station against a vast enemy force. For one section, the Worldmind will send a fleet to obliterate your enemies, helping you shave quite a bit of time off the fight.