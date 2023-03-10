Bleak Faith: Forsaken has multiple means of strengthening your character, from enhancing your gear through upgrades or equipping crystals. Crystals give your character small buffs, such as enhancing their strength or technomancy to buffing their armor rating. Without the right crystals, you will surely perish in the omnistructure. This guide will show you the best early-game crystals in Bleak Faith: Forsaken and how to craft them.

How to craft crystals in Bleak Faith: Forsaken

You can get crystals in two ways: finding them in the world or crafting them. Crystals can be found as items on the ground or even be dropped by enemies that you defeat. These crystals are typically better than the ones you can craft, but if you want a quick upgrade for your character’s gear, you can’t go wrong with a crafted crystal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to craft crystals until you defeat the first boss and reach the central hub area of the game. Once there, you will meet your first handler. They will be able to craft crystals for you. To craft crystals, interact with a handler and go over to the manufacturing tab in the menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All crystals that you have available to craft will appear in this menu. Select the crystal you want to be made, and the handler will craft it for you. Remember, crystals require Essence to craft, which drops from enemies around the omnistructure.

The best early-game crystals in Bleak Faith: Forsaken

By the time you reach the game’s central hub, you will have unlocked various crystals that you can equip on your gear. These crystals will give you bonuses depending on whether you equip them on a weapon or a piece of armor. Keep this in mind before equipping any crystals on your gear. If you replace a crystal, the one that was equipped will be destroyed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Early in the game, you will only have access to Lesser Anomalous Crystals. Each one has a different look and offers different bonuses depending on which ones you pick up. Look out for the following crystals early on in the game:

Sharp Brown Lesser Anomalous Crystal – When placed in a weapon, this crystal grants you a +5% chance to inflict the heat status effect. When placed in a piece of armor, this crystal grants you +1 to your strength. This is great early on to inflict extra damage to enemies.

Brown and Yellow Lesser Anomalous Crystal – When placed in a weapon, this crystal grants you a +5% chance to inflict silence. This is great to use when dealing with enemies who use magic.

Yellow Circular Lesser Anomalous Crystal – When placed in a weapon, this crystal grants you a +3% attack power buff. This is great a great early-game damage increase.

Red Circular Lesser Anomalous Crystal – When placed in an armor piece, this crystal grants you a +1 buff to your constitution. This is great for a buff to your health early on in the game.

Green Sharp Lesser Anomalous Crystal – When placed in an armor piece, this crystal grants you a +1% buff to your sharp resistance. This is great in the early game when dealing with enemies that have swords and axes.

When you find a crystal that you like, you can have it placed in a weapon or a piece of armor by going to a handler. They can only place a crystal in an item that has been upgraded. Keep this in mind before trying to equip a crystal.