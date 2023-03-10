There is no denying that health is needed in any action RPG, and Bleack Faith: Forsaken is no exception. Health vials, or Restorative Fluid, is a resource you will need to keep stocked up on in the game, or you will surely perish. Luckily, there are multiple ways to get this life-saving fluid, from gathering it throughout the world to making your own supply. This guide will show you how to get more Restorative Fluid in Bleak Faith: Forsaken.

How to find and craft Restorative Fluid in Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Restorative Fluid is something that you will get introduced to early on in the game. When you encounter your first enemies, you will get told that you can restore your health using this item. Unfortunately, the game does little to explain how to come about this useful healing item. Provided you have the correct materials, you can easily craft a batch of this life-saving liquid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft Restorative Fluid, you will need to navigate to the inventory menu. From there, use the triggers on controller or F3 and F4 to navigate to the crafting menu. Once there, you will see all of the crafting recipes you have access to. At first, you will only be able to make Lesser Restorative Fluid and Lesser Ionization Fluid. As the game progresses, you will unlock better versions of Restorative Fluid. To make this item, you will need the following materials:

3 Sludge

1 Crimson Echinacea

The crafting materials needed for the Lesser Restorative Fluid can be found by defeating enemies. Every enemy type has a chance to drop these materials, making them easy to gather. Later recipes also require the use of Organic Material, which is a bit rare to find. While not all enemies have a chance to drop them, you can also get vials of Restorative Fluid by defeating foes. Many of the early-game enemies have a chance to drop this item, but they become more scarce as the game progresses, so make sure to save your crafting materials.