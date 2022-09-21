The 9 best foods and effects in Tower of Fantasy

Cooking is a vital mechanic in Tower of Fantasy that will aid you in several aspects. As anyone would expect, you can cook different food and brew beverages that, once consumed, will grant various perks. Since there are a plethora of recipes to try in the game, one might get confused about which ones are the best and hold more viability. Hence, we are listing the 9 best foods and their effects that will help you progress in the game.

Braised Meat

Screenshot by Gamepur

Braised Meat can be cooked using a single piece of Fatty Cut. It is a Super Rare recipe that, when consumed, regenerates 20 satiety and Frost Resistance 675 +15% for twenty minutes. You can find Fatty Cut in The Crown region.

Caterpillar Fungus Noodles

Screenshot by Gamepur

As bizarre as the recipe’s name may sound, Caterpillar Fungus Noodles is one of the best HP restoring food in the game. It can be cooked using Caterpillar Fungus x1, Brown Rice x3, and grants 20 Satiety, in addition to immediately restoring 20% +60,000 HP. While Brown Rice is everywhere around Navia, Caterpillar Fungus can only be found in Warren.

Grilled Steak

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grilled Steak provides Volt Resistance similar to Juicy BLT and Braised Meat for their respective elements. However, the dish doesn’t utilize Fatty Cut but instead only needs Prime Cut. You will get Prime Cut in the area surrounded by Rusty Belt and Ring of Echos in the Astra.

Honeyed Fruit Juice

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Caterpillar Fungus Noodles is hands down the best food when it comes to restoring Health, it’s not always the best choice since it falls under the Super Rare category, and you can’t obtain it consistently. In that case, you can look toward using Honeyed Fruit Juice which regenerates 300 Endurance and immediately restores 12% +3,300 HP. Fallen fruit and Honey are commonly found in Astra or Banges, whereas Carbonated Water can be bought from food vendors in the same region.

Juicy Meat Sandwich

Screenshot by Gamepur

Juicy BLT is very similar to Braised Meat, but instead of granting resistance to Frost, it provides 675 +15% Flame Resistance for twenty minutes. Apart from utilizing a single piece of Fatty Cut, the dish also requires Brown Rice x2 and Poultry Egg x2. You can farm Poultry Eggs in North and South Aesperia.

Snail Baked Rice

Screenshot by Gamepur

Arguably the food you will use most when it comes to providing Resistance is Snail Baked Rice. This is because the dish provides 675 +15% Physical Resistance along with regenerating 20 Satiety. Since you’ll always face foes that deal Physical damage, it’s recommended to carry Snail Baked Rice in your inventory. To make the recipe, you need Carrion Snail x1 and Rice x2. Carrion Snails can easily be found around Navia Bay, whereas Rice can be bought from any food vendor.

Truffle Fried Rice

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although Resistance is an important attribute in the game, it’s equally vital to ramp up the damage whenever possible. Truffle Fried Rice provides 20 Satiety and boosts Physical Attack by +2% and 150 for 20 minutes. Unlike Resistance food, where you’ll need one for every element, damage-increasing food depends upon the character you are using and their element.

Truffle Fried Rice can be cooked using Black Truffle x1, Onion x1, and Rice x2. Black Truffle can be found in the Warren region, while both Rice and Onion can be bought from any food vendor.

Wholegrain Bread

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Whole Bread provides only 10 Satiety, it is extremely easy to make and is early game food. You can easily procure the ingredients required, which is basically Homi Grain x2. The ingredient is scattered throughout Astra and Banges. It might become redundant during the later stages, but you can always make one if needed.