All dungeon locations in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has many secrets you can explore, and what better way than the dungeons? In Tower of Fantasy, dungeons are known as Ruins. These ruins are scattered in each region of the map, and finding them can be challenging. This guide will tell you all the dungeon locations in Tower of Fantasy.

All Astra dungeon locations in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Astra is the region where you start your journey in Tower of Fantasy, and it houses the easiest dungeons in Tower of Fantasy. There are three dungeons in Astra, each with its difficulty levels. Here are the locations for all Astra dungeons in Tower of Fantasy.

Dungeon Ruin A-01 : This dungeon is just west of Astra Shelter, near the Ring of Echoes area.

: This dungeon is just west of Astra Shelter, near the Ring of Echoes area. Dungeon Ruin A-02 : The second dungeon is at the southwest edge of Astra; you can easily spot it near the world boss, Robarg.

: The second dungeon is at the southwest edge of Astra; you can easily spot it near the world boss, Robarg. Dungeon Ruin A-03: The last dungeon in Astra is northeast of Astra Shelter, near the Rusty Belt area.

All Banges dungeon locations in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Banges is a huge region and houses the second-most difficult dungeon ruins, each with their difficulty level. Here are the locations for all Banges’ dungeons.

Dungeon Ruin B-01 : To find this dungeon, look northwest of Banges omnium tower, and you will easily spot it in the middle.

: To find this dungeon, look northwest of Banges omnium tower, and you will easily spot it in the middle. Dungeon Ruin B-02 : You can easily find this dungeon near the shores east of Banges Docks.

: You can easily find this dungeon near the shores east of Banges Docks. Dungeon Ruin B-03: The last dungeon is on the Banges stripe area, southwest of Banges Docks.

All Navia dungeon locations in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Navia is the third region you unlock as you progress, and it has three different dungeon ruins. You can easily find the Navia dungeon at the locations below.

Dungeon Ruin C-01 : You can find the C-01 dungeon ruin in the Seventh Day Forest area west of Banges omnium tower.

: You can find the C-01 dungeon ruin in the Seventh Day Forest area west of Banges omnium tower. Dungeon Ruin C-02 : You find this dungeon north of the first dungeon.

: You find this dungeon north of the first dungeon. Dungeon Ruin C-03: The last dungeon is on the northern edge of Navia near Cetus Island.

All Crown Mines dungeon locations in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coming to our second-last region Crown Mines, we have some of the hardest dungeons. You can find three dungeons here with different difficulties for each.

Dungeon Ruin D-01 : This dungeon is in the main Crown Mines area.

: This dungeon is in the main Crown Mines area. Dungeon Ruin D-02 : The second dungeon is just northwest from the middle of main Crown Mines area.

: The second dungeon is just northwest from the middle of main Crown Mines area. Dungeon Ruin D-03: Finally, the last dungeon is near the shores south of the main Crown Mines area.

All Warren Snowfield dungeon locations in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last region, Warren Snowfield, houses the most challenging dungeons in the entire Tower of Fantasy. You can easily find all the locations for the dungeon below.