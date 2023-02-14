The 10 best Hollow Knight fanart
If you can’t get enough of cute bugs.
Among modern metroidvania games, Hollow Knight stands out as one of the most cherished indie entries, due to its excellent gameplay, story, characters, art, and music. It is a wonderful gem of a game that players love returning to and re-experiencing. The community of Hollow Knight players has produced some amazing pieces of art celebrating the game over the years. And with the new game, Silksong, on the horizon, it’s a great time to revisit some of the best fan artwork for Hollow Knight.
The best 10 fanart for Hollow Knight
1. Artist: Ahmed Maihope
This take on Ghost is a detailed character study and concept art, reimagining him as an exoskeletal knight, with much more detail than shown in the game.
2. Artist: Ari Ibarra
We could easily see a painting like this hung on a wall. It depicts Silk front and center with brush strokes aking to modern expressionist art.
3. Artist: Cristian Bolivar
Ghost is rendered in 3D, but what we love is the textures and dramatic lighting that really seem to capture the character in a new light, along with the warmth that’s not usually seen in the game.
4. Artist: Florian Benedikt
The composition and posing of the characters look almost like a panel straight out of a comic book. One can wish.
5. Artist: Giulio Sciaccaluga
A serene scene from Greenways, with Ghost and Silk taking a moment to rest. It depicts a softer, almost melancholic side of Hollow Knight’s world.
6. Artist: Louis-Philippe Desjardins
If you didn’t look for clues, you might not have been able to notice that this artwork is actually a 3D render, with Ghost unaware of the danger behind him.
7. Artist: Marco Plouffe
This amazing 3D render of Ghost represents a terrifying reimagining of the character. Terrifying, or rather cool. Or both.
8. Artist: Thibaud Pourplanche
This is fanart of Ghost and Cornifer taking a moment to update the map of the underworld in a rare moment of respite.
9. Artist: Torunn Skaar Bruset
This fanart was done as part of a Halloween celebration, representing Hollow Knight characters in a more grim and scary image.
10. Artist: Vanka Salim
A classic piece of Hollow Knight fanart, with great composition and lighting, and Ghost front and center.