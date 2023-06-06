The Best Matching Profile Pictures (PFPs) for Steam, Discord, & More

Profile pictures (PFPs) publicly represent every user on social media, forums, and even databases. Sometimes, it’s nice to compliment another user with a profile picture that matches theirs. This could be a loved one, friend, clanmate, or someone a user is trying to get a rise out of. Whether it’s for fun or a serious declaration of something more, we’ve got a few suggestions for the best matching profile pictures to get the point across.

Barbara and Jean Matching Profile Pictures From Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

Barbara and Jean are siblings in the popular RPG Genshin Impact from miHoYo, trying to follow in their parent’s footsteps. Any duo of profiles could use this pair to show that they’re connected in some way, as can be seen in the split image above one fan created. These PFPs are perfect for Genshin Impact fans and siblings who are fans of either Barbara or Jean.

Caitlyn and Vi Matching Profile Pictures From Arcane

Image via Netflix

Fans of the critically-acclaimed Netflix show Arcane will surely remember the duo that is Caitlyn and Vi. Although the two didn’t officially get together yet, the show didn’t shy away from their chemistry and made sure that they had their moments. Thee matching PFPs show them on Caitlyn’s bed, sharing an intimate moment with each other. Once again, they’re the perfect combination for any two people using the same platform that want to show they’re linked somehow in real life.

Matching Geese Icon Profile Pictures Inspired by Untitled Goose Game

Image via watery_day Twitter

Inspired by Untitled Goose Game, a game in which players take on the role of a Goose and wreak havoc, Twitter artist watery_day created this set of matching PFPs of two geese. They’re the perfect icons for any duo that loves to cause chaos among their friend group. These profile pictures are bound to get shared around a group of friends once two people use them first, so be quick about setting them up.

Natsuki and Yuri Matching Profile Pictures From Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Image via Team Salvato

In Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, we get to see a different side to Natsuki and Yuri’s otherwise tumultuous relationship. It’s here that they discover they have a lot more in common than they initially thought and begin to form a beautiful bond with each other. It’s no wonder why they’re one of the most popular ships in the fandom, and these adorable matching PFPs are great for anyone who adores the game or any couple out there.

Peach and Rosalina Matching Profile Pictures From Mario

Image via Jae Pinterest

This set of PFPs features two of the beloved princesses from the Mario franchise: Princess Peach and Princess Rosalina. These adorable icons are perfect for fans of the Mario franchise. There’s also an additional PFP featuring Daisy. So, if users have a third friend who they’d like to include in their matching PFPs, they can do that as a Nintendo trio.