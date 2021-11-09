Best Minecraft toys, plushes, and holiday gifts in 2021

It doesn’t matter what age they are, if your family has kids in it, you are undoubtedly going to be searching for Minecraft gifts for them this holiday season. Luckily, there are plenty of toys, plushes, and other holiday gifts for you to find to make their day. Here are our recommended Minecraft holiday gifts for 2021.

If your Minecraft fan enjoys cats as well, you will want to grab them this neck pillow. Not only is it comfy to lay back on, but you can press its paw for it to begin purring.

If you are buying for a collector, these figures show off the various creatures from Minecraft Dungeons. Even if you are buying for a kid, these are perfectly susceptible to being played with.

For an easy gift idea, give this Creeper blanket. The Creeper is an explosive enemy in the game that essentially serves as Minecraft’s mascot, sometimes even better than Steve.

This Creeper light is a great desk or side table item for any Minecraft fan. To turn it on, you just lightly press down on the top of it and it makes Creeper sounds when activated.

The best thing about Minecraft is it allows the player to be as creative as they can be. With these magnets, you can allow that creativity to make its way to the kitchen.

Minecraft is a world made up of blocks lending it to perfectly translate for Lego sets. The one linked above is a little expensive, but there are tons of these around for various prices. Find one for your price point and you will have a happy fan at Christmas.

For the simplest of gifts, give this Minecraft themed UNO. Anyone can play Uno, no matter their age, so this makes it easy for your Minecraft fan to express their love for the game while playing something that you can keep track of.

There are so many plushes of Minecraft characters that you can find. Creepers, Zombies, Zombie Piglins, and Endermen will be the ones you come across the most. The one you are less likely to come across is the Bee, which was recently added to the game in the last couple years.

This plush panda is a foot long and designed to be soft and floppy, perfect for kids to lean up against and show off their love.

There are no items in Minecraft more iconic than the Diamond Pickaxe or Sword. With this nifty toy, you can give someone both. To transform it from the pickaxe into a sword, just simply pull the stick out and push it back in to put it back to normal.