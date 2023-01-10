The 10 best Mono-Red commanders in Magic: The Gathering

Red is the color of fire and passion, which in Magic: The Gathering means fast attacks and early-game devastation. While Commander is a format where long games are the norm, that doesn’t mean red decks aren’t capable of bringing the pain early. It’s even possible to lose games of Commander if you aren’t able to deal with the relentless assault.

Thankfully, even mono-red decks stand a chance in Commander. There are several excellent Commanders and cards that allow mono-red to hold their own and win in the format. Here is a list of the best mono-red Commanders that you may want to build a deck around.

10) Dargo, the Shipwrecker

Dargo is a card that is high-risk, but also high-reward. You can sacrifice a mix of creatures and artifacts to get Dargo into play quickly, which is no small feat. Not many cards can stop an assault from Dargo, especially with trample and its stats. You can also get a second Commander as Dargo has the Partner ability, allowing you to expand on your strategic options.

9) Feldon of the Third Path

Feldon of the Third Path doesn’t look remarkable at first, and it does take some time to get going. You need creatures in the graveyard, but you eventually get an infinite source of attackers. Feldon can continually guarantee one creature is attacking, and it gains its effects along with the artifact type upon its “revival”. It’s especially effective for cards that have an effect when they appear on the battlefield.

8) Hazoret the Fervent

Hazoret the Fervent is a powerful Commander that can come in early. It is indestructible, which makes it harder to remove than other commanders. While you will need to reduce your hand size to attack, you are most likely using it for its ability. By dealing two damage to all opponents, you put other players in an uncomfortable position. They can only take so many attacks from a Commander before they fall, and you force them to pay attention.

7) Neheb the Eternal

Neheb, the Eternal can wreak havoc on the battlefield even before it deals damage. Afflict causes other players to lose life when they block Neheb, which allows you to gain mana even if Neheb falls. Its second ability occurs even if Neheb wasn’t responsible for any loss of life, meaning its presence allows you to generate lots of red mana for powerful attacks.

6) Kari Zev, Skyship Raider

Kari Zev is a Commander that can quickly come out and do some real damage early on. With menace, you need at least two creatures to block Kari, allowing her to wreak early game havoc when there are few defenders. Her attacks also create Ragavan, which attacks along with Kari. Ragavan’s target doesn’t have to match Kari’s at all, and it can repeatedly attack as long as Kari is fighting.

5) Magda, Brazen Outlaw

For red decks that focus around the Dwarf creature type, Magda is a Commander to consider. It not only grants Dwarves a small attack boost, it also generates a Treasure token when a Dwarf is tapped. These Treasures can be sacrificed to find any artifact or Dragon card that goes on the battlefield immediately. It’s perfect for finding a powerful creature or equipment that can really make a difference.

4) Krark, the Thumbless

Luck has always been an important factor in Magic: The Gathering games, and Krark takes it to another level. You flip a coin every time an instant or sorcery spell is cast. It goes back to your hand if you lose the flip, but you copy the spell and choose new targets if you win. With a good amount of luck (and a potential second Commander), you can devastate the battlefield with powerful spells.

3) Birgi, God of Storytelling

Even if you aren’t planning on using the boast mechanic, Birgi has great utility. Being able to cast a spell and add red mana to your pool is significant. That mana never leaves even when your turn ends, allowing you to keep it for the future. For decks that do plan to exploit the boast mechanic, Birgi is great at allowing you to activate boast abilities twice per turn rather than once.

2) Krenko, Mob Boss

Red decks are usually associated with the Goblin creature type, and Krenko is perfect for any Commander deck revolving around Goblins. Krenko can start creating Goblin token creatures quickly, and the number rapidly grows as the tokens add to the number. A flood of creatures can quickly overwhelm other players, especially when they can’t block all the Goblins headed their way.

1) Purphoros, God of the Forge

Purphoros, God of the Forge doesn’t look intimidating despite its impressive stats. The true threat comes from having a deck with low mana cost creatures, which red decks are good for. Have a creature enter the battlefield from your hand or through a token, and that’s two damage to each opponent. That damage can quickly stack up, putting players in a tough position early on.