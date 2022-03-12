Alolan Sandslash is an interesting Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go. There are several instances of using it, and we recommend checking it out when competing in both the Great and Ultra Leagues. What it comes down to making the most of Alolan Sandslash is making sure to teach it the best moveset. In this guide, we’ll cover the best moveset for Alolan Sandslash in Pokémon Go.

Alolan Sandslash is an Ice and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type moves. However, it’s important to note it is extremely weak to Fighting and Fire-type moves, which may outweigh its multiple resistances.

These are all of the moves Alolan Sandslash can learn.

Fast moves

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Powder Snow (Ice-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Gyro Ball (Steel-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Ice Punch (Ice-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

For the fast move, you want to go with shadow claw. This Ghost-type move will be made available during Alolan Sandslash’s Community Day, but after this event, it will be available through Elite Fast TM, if you have one. Of the other options, shadow claw is a standout option, and we cannot recommend it enough.

When it comes to the charged moves, you’ll want to go with ice punch and bulldoze. Although bulldoze and ice punch share similar stats, bulldoze is a superior attack being a Ground-type move and will prove far more helpful than gyro ball, a Steel-type move.

The best moveset to teach Alolan Sandslash is the fast move shadow claw, and the charged moves bulldoze and ice punch.