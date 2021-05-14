The best moveset for Altaria in Pokémon Go

Altaria is one of the more dangerous Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It’s a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, meaning it contains some pretty fearsome attacks and is capable of beating a variety of Pokémon given its stats. However, you want to make sure you teach it the best moveset it can learn, and with the addition of moonblast, its moveset is about to see some changes.

Altaria is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s going to be weak against Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. When using Altaria for PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,004, an attack of 123, a defense of 170, and a stamina of 154. Because of its lower CP, we highly recommend you use this Pokémon in the Great League, but players have been known to use it in the Ultra League.

These are all of the moves Altaria can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Peck (Flying-type) – 6 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type) – 90 (108) damage and 60 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank)

Sky Attack (Flying-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

Altaria does not have too many moves, but its charged moves can be difficult to pick from. When you’re considering what fast move to use, we’re always going to recommend dragon breath. Not only is it a Dragon-type attack, but it also an attack that is extremely quick, has a high damage output, and produces 3 energy every time you use it. It’s far better than peck in every regard, making it a natural choice.

Moving on to the charged moves, we’re going to recommend you go with teaching Altaria moonblast and sky attack. Moonblast is Altaria’s Community Day move, so if you don’t teach it the attack on that day, you’ll have to wait to use an Elite Charged TM to modify it properly. Moonblast is better than dazzling gleam because it costs 10 less energy. You can use it more often, and it has the same damage output. For the second move, sky attack, we’re recommending it because it’s the fastest charged move Altaria can learn. Plus, it does a decent amount of damage for a charged move that costs 45 energy.

Altaria is one of the really good Great League Pokémon. If a player has a perfect IV Altaria, chances are they’re going to use it pretty frequently when competing in this PvP category. It also carries over to the Ultra League, given the Pokémon’s sturdy defenses. It’s a tank and can take quite a bit of damage while also capable of eliminating many of the Great League meta choices.

The best moveset to teach Altaria in Pokémon Go is the fast move dragon breath, followed by the charged moves sky attack and moonblast.