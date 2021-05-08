The best moveset for Azumarill in Pokémon Go

Azumarill is considered one of the better Pokémon a player can use in Pokémon Go, specifically when competing in the PvP arenas of the Great or Ultra League. These competitions feature Pokémon that do not exceed 1,500 or 2,500 CP, respectively, and Azumarill normally falls in as a better choice for the Great League. However, it’s been around for so long, players have enough candy to earn XL candy and boost it up even further when they reach level 50. What makes Azumarill exceptionally good is its stats and its moveset, so you want to use the best one available to it.

Azumarill is Fairy and Water-type Pokémon. It is weak to Electric, Grass, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-type attacks. With only a handful of weaknesses, Azumarill can be tough to nail down. What’s really nice is how bulky this Pokémon is and how defensive it can be, given its solid moveset.

These are all of the attacks Azumarill can learn.

Fast moves

Bubble (Water-type) – 7 damage and 3.6 energy (2.3 damage per turn); 3 turns

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy (3 damage per turn); 3 turns

Charged moves

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy (156 damage for STAB)

Play Rough (Fairy-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy (108 damage for STAB)

When we break down Azumarill’s moves, there are only a handful you want to focus on. When it comes to the fast move, you want to use bubble for any version of Azumarill you have. Rock smash provides a third less energy than bubble does, and both attacks take three turns to fire. While bubble does not do as much damage, that energy generation is extremely appealing, especially for a defensive Pokémon like Azumarill.

Next, we have the charged moves. The first slot should always be filled by ice beam. The move requires 55 energy, and it does 90 damage. While it is not one of Azumarill’s typings, the coverage is exceptionally nice, given this attack is super effective to Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon. For the second charged move slot, we typically recommend you use hydro pump.

While play rough is a find Fairy-type move, it’s not superior to hydro pump. Hydro pump can wipe away an opponent, and you can destroy them for 156 points of damage. Even with Azumarill’s STAB, play rough does 108 damage, and there’s a 15 point difference between these two moves. Although play rough is super effective against Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon, ice beam already covers Dragon-types, and Azumarill is resistant to Dark and Fighting-type moves, so you don’t have to worry about those too much. Ice beam protects against Grass-types, one of Azumarill’s three weaknesses, so play rough is not as good as hydro pump.

The best moveset to teach Azumarill is the fast move bubble, followed by the charged moves ice beam and hydro pump.