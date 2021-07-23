The best moveset for Bastiodon in Pokémon Go

Bastiodon is a rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go. If you do have the luck to capture this Pokémon, you’re probably hoping the IVs for it are the ones you’re looking for because it’s beneficial in the Great League. Bastiodon can be a great Pokémon with the correct stats, but you also want to make sure it has a solid moveset. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best moveset for Bastiodon.

Bastiodon is a Rock and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock-type moves. In the Great League, it can be challenging to defeat a Bastiodon in the Closer role. However, it doesn’t do well in any other PvP competition.

These are all of the moves Bastiodon can learn.

Fast moves

Iron Tail (Steel-type) – 9 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Flash Cannon (Steel-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

You don’t have too many options when it comes to any of Bastiodon’s movesets, which is a good thing. For the fast move, we highly recommend you go with smack down. Not only does it have more energy per turn every time you use it, but it does more damage, and they both take the same amount of turns. It’s an easy decision between iron tail and smack down.

For the charged moves, you have one more option to consider. Honestly, though, you can throw flash cannon. It does a good amount of damage, but it does nearly the same as stone edge and flamethrower, but those two attacks require 15 less energy. You don’t want to take forever for Bastidon to use its charged moves, meaning flamethrower and stone edge are your best choices.

What makes Bastiodon good is the fact of how defensive it is. It will be difficult for most Pokémon to break through its defenses in the Great League, which makes it a solid Pokémon in this Battle League category.

The best moveset to teach Bastiodon is the fast attack smack down and the charged moves flamethrower and stone edge.