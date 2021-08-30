The best moveset for Charizard in Pokémon Go

Charmander was one of the starting Pokémon you could choose to pick from the first Pokémon games. You have a chance to capture a Charmander in Pokémon Go, and most players eventually evolve one or capture a Charizard. It’s a suitable Pokémon to use in certain PvP teams, and it’s a solid choice for several PvE battles. This guide details the best moveset to teach Charizard in Pokémon Go.

Charizard is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves, and it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type moves. Because it has so many resistances, it’s an ideal choice for most PvE encounters and raid battles.

These are all of the moves Charizard can learn.

Fast moves

Air slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Dragon breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn – 1 turn

Ember (Fire-type) – 7 damage and 3 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Fire spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Wing attack (Flying-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Blast burn (Fire-type) – 110 damage and 50 energy

Dragon claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Fire blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Overheat (Fire-type) – 130 damage and 50 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

When it comes to picking a fast move for Charizard, there are several options available to you. It’s important to keep in mind that you can use Charizard for the Great League or the Ultra League, and in those instances, you want to use certain attacks based on Charizard’s overall stats. For example, you usually want to give Charizard the fire spin fast move for the Great League. But if you plan on using it in the Ultra League, teaching it dragon breath or fire spin is a viable option. Both are solid choices.

You have several options available for the charged moves, but you really only want to pay attention to blast burn and dragon claw. While overheat does the most damage for a small amount of energy, it also acts as a debuff. You’re better off sticking with blast burn and dragon claw, ensuring that Charizard keeps all of its stats throughout a fight.

The best moveset to teach Charizard in the Great League is the fast move fire spin and the charged moves blast burn and dragon claw. However, if you use Charizard in the Ultra League, the fast move can be fire spin or dragon breath but keep the charged moves blast burn and dragon claw.