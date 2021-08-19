The best moveset for Falinks in Pokemon Go

During the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event in Pokémon Go, several new Pokémon are making their way to the mobile game. You’ll be able to capture them for a limited time, and one of the tougher Pokémon to catch will be Falinks. You’ll want to add it to your collection when you do, and you should consider using it in future battles. What is the best moveset for Falinks to use in Pokémon Go?

Falinks is a Fighting-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type moves. Surprisingly, for a FIghting-type Pokémon, Falinks has a healthy balance of both attack and defense, making it tougher choice for both the Great and Ultra Leagues.

These are all of the moves Falinks can learn.

Fast moves

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Brick Break (Fighting-type) – 40 damage and 35 energy

Megahorn (Bug-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower the user’s attack and defense by one rank)

You have a handful of choices for Falinks in both categories. However, when it comes to picking out its fast move, you want to go with counter. It’s a powerful fast move that offers quite a bit of energy every time you use the attack. Plus, it does enough damage to support it in battle, making it a standout Fighting-type Pokémon.

For the charged moves, you have select options, but Falinks will become a complete Fighting-type Pokémon. What matters is how you plan to use Falinks. If you’re going to be using this Pokémon for the Great League, you want to go with brick break and superpower. These are potent attacks that Falinks can use quickly, especially with counter as its fast move based on how much energy it generates each turn.

However, if you use Falinks for the Ultra League, you want to alter those charged move choices. You want to swap out brick break for megahorn. The attack provides Falinks with a bit more diversity of the tougher battles.

The best moveset to teach Falinks is the fast move counter and the charged moves brick break and superpower if you use it in the Great League. If you plan to use Falinks in the Ultra League, you want to give it the fast move counter and the charged moves megahorn and superpower.