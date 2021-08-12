The best moveset for Flareon in Pokemon Go

You can pick several evolutions for Eevee in Pokémon Go, although you don’t always have a choice. Eevee can turn into Flareon; it could also end up becoming a Jolteon or Vaporeon. If you do receive a Flareon, you’re likely to be using it against Team Rocket team members or in PvE raids. You rarely want to use Flareon in PvP battles unless it’s smaller competitions. When using Flareon, you want to teach it the best moves. This guide details the best moveset to teach Flareon.

Flareon is a Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type moves. You want to avoid using it in PvP because it doesn’t have the best stats, but it’s a worthwhile choice against several Team Rocket NPCs.

These are all of the moves Flareon can learn.

Fast moves

Ember (Fire-type) – 7 damage and 3 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Fire Spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Heat Wave (Fire-type) – 95 damage and 75 energy

Last Resort (Normal-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Overheat (Fire-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack and defense by one rank)

When it comes to picking out Flareon’s fast move, there’s a straightforward answer. You want to go with fire spin. It’s an attack that does more damage and provides more energy to Flareon each turn. You’re better off with it than ember.

Flareon’s charged move selection is much more interesting. There are several for you to pick from, with a handful of clear winners. The ones you want to avoid using include fire blast, heat wave, and overheat. Overheat is a solid attack, but Flareon has better options, such as flamethrower, a low energy move with a decent amount of power. It also comes with the bonus of receiving a STAB modifier from Flareon being a Fire-type. Finally, for the second charged move, we’re going to recommend superpower. It’s an exclusive Fighting-type move that makes Flareon effective against Dark, Normal, and Rock-type Pokémon.

The best moveset for Flareon to learn features the fast move fire spin and the charged moves flamethrower and superpower.