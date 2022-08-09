Genesect (Chill Drive) has arrived in Pokémon Go, and you can add it to your collection for a limited time. This form is different from the other Genesect, giving it access to Techno Blast (Ice-type), which many consider one of the stronger forms of the attacks, alongside the Douse version. For those who catch this Pokémon, make sure to teach it the best attacks available to it. This guide covers the best moveset for Genesect (Chill Drive) in Pokémon Go.

Genesect (Chill Drive) best moveset in Pokémon Go

Genesect (Chill Drive) is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Fire-type Pokémon and resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type moves, making it a problematic Pokémon to counter. However, it does have poor coverage because of its attacks, and it is considered one of the weaker legendary Pokémon. Unfortunately, while it appears in raids, you cannot catch a shiny version of Genesect (Chill Drive).

These are all attacks Genesect (Chill Drive) can learn.

Fast moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type) – 2 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) 1 turn

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) 2 turns

Charged moves

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 45 energy

Magnet Bomb (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Techno Blast (Ice-type) – 120 damage and 55 energy

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

When selecting the fast move, we highly recommend Fury Cutter. While it is a Bug-type move, it gives Genesect (Chill Drive) four energy per turn, meaning it can use its charged moves far more often than if it went with Metal Claw. While Metal Claw does expand Genesect’s overall coverage, the loss in energy per turn is not worth it.

Next, for the charged moves, there are several options available to you. When you catch Genesect (Chill Drive), it will already know Techno Blast (Ice-type), making that the best attack and the primary reason you want to add this Pokémon to your collection. It’s an extremely powerful attack, and the Ice-type move is perfect to counter multiple Pokémon, such as any Dragon, Flying, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon. For the second move, we recommend grabbing X-Scissor, a strong Bug-type move capable of being a suitable bait to force an opponent to use a shield.

The best moveset to teach Genesect (Chill Drive) is the fast move Fury Cutter and the charged moves Techno Blast (Ice-type) and X-Scissor.