Genesect is returning to Pokémon Go for a limited time in five-star raids. However, from January 15 to 24, you’ll have the chance to capture a Genesect (Shock Drive), which is slightly different from the traditional one. The Genesect you catch this time will have a Shock Drive in it, modifying the move Techno Blast into an Electric-type attack. Given the new move, what is the best moveset for Genesect (Shock Drive) in Pokémon Go?

Genesect (Shock Drive) is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. Despite it having a Shock Drive, it does not change typing. Genesect (Shock Drive) is only weak to Fire-type moves, and it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. Therefore, you only have to worry about a Steel-type combatant.

These are all of the moves Genesect (Shock Drive) can learn.

Fast moves

Fury Cutter (Bug-type) – 2 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Magnet Bomb (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Techno Blast (Electric-type) – 120 damage and 55 energy

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

Zap Cannon (Electric-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy (100% chance to decrease user’s damage by one rank)

When picking out Genesect’s fast move, you always want to go with fury cutter. While it doesn’t do as much damage as metal claw, it provides an additional energy point. This gives Genesect more opportunities to use its charged moves faster in combat.

Next, the best charged moves for Genesect to use will be x-scissor and techno blast. While the Electric-type version of techno blast is not the best, the Electric-type version is a close second to the Water-type version the Genesect (Douse) version has. So if you missed out on Genesect with the water-type techno blast, we highly recommend you grab the Electric-type version on Genesect (Shock Drive). The second charged move, x-scissor, is a solid attack that is an ideal choice to bait an enemy’s shields during PvP battles.

The best moveset for Genesect (Shock Drive) is the fast move fury cutter and the charged moves techno blast and x-scissor.