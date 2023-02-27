The best moveset for Gholdengo in Pokémon Go

Gholdengo has made its way into Pokémon Go. This is a Pokémon that many fans have been keen to add to their collection due to its overall performance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, making it a standout Pokémon for the generation. Although it looks silly, it has a worthwhile moveset and suitable stats to back it up. This guide covers the best moveset you can give Gholdengo in Pokémon Go.

Gholdengo’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Gholdengo is a Ghost and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type moves. Because it is highly resistant to multiple Pokémon attacks, Gholdengo is an extremely flexible Pokémon to have on your team. We recommend using it in the Master League as it has far more use there, but you might consider adding it to a team you use in the Ultra League.

Related: How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Go

These are all the moves Gholdengo can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Astonish (Ghost-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Hex (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

When picking Gholdengo’s fast move, Hex will always be the best option. Astonish is a Ghost-type move that’s not as powerful as Hex, and it doesn’t offer as much energy each time you use it. Hex is hands down a better option, making Gholdengo a powerful combatant that can regularly unleash its charged attacks.

Charged attacks

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55

There are only three charged attacks for you to pick from while using Gholdengo. Focus Blast and Shadow Ball are the better choices of these three options. Shadow Ball is likely the move you want to teach Gholdengo first and then unlock Focus Blast as the secondary option. These are choices, with Focus Blast being the more costly side, but with Hex, it shouldn’t be too big of a deal, especially with Gholdengo’s higher defense. Unfortunately, Pokémon Gholdengo doesn’t have any Steel-type moves to learn, but these options are still solid.

The best moveset to teach Gholdengo is the fast move Hex and the charged attacks Focus Blast and Shadow Ball.