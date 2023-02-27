Gimmighoul has arrived to Pokémon Go, and you’ll have a chance to catch this Pokémon for the Paldea region to add to your Pokédex. Unfortunately, it’s not a Pokémon you can find in the wild. Instead, you’ll need to use a specific item to draw it out. If you want to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo, you will need an item called Gimmighoul Coins, which take a lot of time to collect. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Go.

Evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Go

Gimmighoul is a Pokémon that requires an evolution item to unlock its full potential, and it’s a unique item called Gimmighoul Coins. These coins can appear while playing Pokémon Go but only drop from Gold PokéStops. You can create Gold PokéStops by using a Golden Lure, a unique item you can find by sending a Postcard to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet account on your Nintendo Switch. You can only do this once a day, giving you multiple opportunities to earn a Golden Lure.

A Coin Bag also goes into your inventory when you receive a Postcard, which you use to spawn Gimmighoul. You’ll want to do this to farm the Pokémon, potentially finding one with the best stats.

The Golden Lure works like a traditional lure. You can place it on any nearby PokéStop, and it will attract Pokémon to your location. The distinct difference is you’re changing it into a Golden PokéStop, and any player who spins it while in this state can earn more items from the PokéStop, and Gimmighoul Coins. You can work alongside other Pokémon Go players to earn multiple sets of Gimmighoul Coins.

You will need 999 Gimmighoul Coins, which might take some time to complete. Once you have those, you can evolve your Gimmighoul, and it can become Gholdengo.