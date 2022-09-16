The best moveset for Gigalith in Pokémon Go

Gigalith is a Pokémon you can catch and use in Pokémon Go. It has multiple attacks available to you, allowing you to customize multiple movesets. Although it can learn several attacks, there are specific combinations you want to utilize to get the most from this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset you can teach Gigalith in Pokémon Go.

Gigalith’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Gigalith is a Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves and resistant against Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. Unfortunately, because it is only a Rock-type, it doesn’t have too many resistances. To make matters worse, Gigalith has feeble stats, with a maximum CP of 3,650, an attack of 226, a defense of 201, and stamina of 198. Although it is a decent distribution, Gigalith’s typing and the fact you can only utilize it in the Master League make it a poor choice for these situations. However, it is an okay choice in PvE.

These are all the moves Gigalith can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Mud Slap (Ground-type) – 11 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

When teaching Gigalith a fast move, we highly recommend going with Smack Down. Although it is nearly identical to Mud Slap, Smack Down is a Rock-type move, and Gigalith will receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) modifier for using it in combat, making it do more damage. Still, it does lack energy, meaning it will take Gigalith time to charge up its charged attacks.

Charged attacks

Heavy Slam (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Meteor Beam (Rock-type) – 120 damage and 60 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack by one rank)

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to decrease user’s attack and defense by one rank)

When you want to utilize Gigalith’s charged attacks, it comes down to picking Meteor Beam, Rock Slide, and Super Power. Meteor Beam is the best option, given how much power it can dish out. Although, this attack does cost 60 energy. To help compensate for the amount of energy this charged attack uses, we recommend pairing it with Superpower, a robust Fighting-type move that can devastate opponents. However, Gigalith will take a debuff to its attack and defense.

The best moveset you can teach Gigalith to use in PvE and PvP is the fast move Smack Down and the charged attacks Meteor Beam and Superpower.