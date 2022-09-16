Can you catch a shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon Go? – September 18, 2022

Roggenrola is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. It has chance to appear in multiple locations and is sometimes an increased spawn that you can find in the wild during specific events, typically those that feature Rock-type Pokémon. Can you catch a shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon Go whenever you encounter it?

Does Roggenrola have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the shiny version for Roggenrola will begin to appear starting on its Community Day, which begins on September 18 at 2 PM in your local time zone. When this activates, Roggenrola’s shiny form will be pushed to the mobile game, and there’s a chance you can encounter it moving forward. During the Community Day event, there’s an increased chance to find Roggenrola’s shiny form, and you can add it to your collection. Once this event is over, the chances of finding a shiny version decrease, and you’ll have more difficulty finding it moving forward. Should you evolve Roggenrola to Gigalith by the end of the Community Day event, Gigalith will learn Meteor Beam.

Roggenrola first appeared in Pokémon Go during the Trade Evolution event in early 2020. If you trade a Boldore to another player when the player receives that Pokémon, they can immediately evolve Boldore without spending 200 candy. You can do this with a shiny Roggenrola, but it will cost a significant amount of Stardust to conduct this trade.

Following the conclusion of Roggenrola’s Community Day event, you will need to find Roggenrola in the wild again. If it has an increased spawn during events, we recommend walking around with incense on your character or placing a lure down at a Poké Stop to draw it to your location. Gigalith cannot learn Meteor Beam outside of the Community Day event unless you use an Elite Charged TM on it.