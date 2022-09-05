The best moveset for Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go

Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go is available for you to battle against, giving you the chance to add it to your roster. You can bring it around to provide multiple benefits and additional rewards during select events. You may also want to use it in a battle, but you want to ensure it uses the best attacks. This guide covers the best moveset for you to teach Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go.

Best Mega Alakazam moveset

Mega Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. We highly recommend having it as a buddy when you walk around during particular events, and it substantially boosts any Psychic-type Pokémon you or your allies use during a raid if you use this Pokémon.

Related: All Mega Alakazam weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

These are all the moves Mega Alakazam can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Fire Punch (Fire-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When using Mega Alakazam, the best fast move you can use will be Counter. It’s a solid Fighting-type move, and although it doesn’t provide the most energy, it makes up for that with a good amount of damage. It’s the ideal fast move compared to Confusion which does not produce enough energy, and Psycho Cut which doesn’t do enough damage but has a suitable amount of energy each turn.

Next, you have multiple charged moves to pick from for Mega Alakazam to use. The ones that stand out the most will be Fire Punch and Shadow Ball. While Psychic would be a typical go-to option, it doesn’t compare to Shadow Ball, and this attack can do 10 more damage with the same enough. Fire Punch is a suitable backup attack you can use to bait out an opponent’s shield, especially given how little energy it requires to use. However, it doesn’t have the highest amount of damage. You will want to be careful about which one you use, especially given Alakazam’s lower defenses.

The best moveset to teach Mega Alakazam is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Fire Punch and Shadow Ball.