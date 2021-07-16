For those hunting after some of the best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go, many players find themselves attempting to go for Palkia. Both Palkia and Dialga are considered some of the best Master League Pokémon legendaries that you can use in the game. Dialga is a bit more sought after than Palkia, but Palkia brings a lot to the table, and if you have the right team alongside it, you can beat plenty of trainers. But you want to make sure you use the most powerful version you can use. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best moveset for Palkia in Pokémon Go.

Palkia is a Dragon and Water-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dragon and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Palkia does not have as many resistances as you want for a Pokémon competition in the Master League. Still, it’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that can do some devastating damage with its superb moveset.

These are all of the moves Palkia can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Aqua Tail (Water-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type) – 150 damage and 65 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Palkia does not have a diverse moveset. There are only a handful of choices that you need to consider, but these choices are extremely good. Palkia’s best choice for the fast move will be dragon tail, at least after the Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 buff that the move received. It now does more damage, making a better choice than dragon breath, which was considered a better option is given how quickly players could use it.

For the charged move options, there are some clear winners. We can inform you that you want to throw out both fire blast and hydro pump. Both of these attacks require far too much energy to be useful in Battle League battles. In the Master League, draco meteor is a suitable charged move that can do enough damage to topple several Pokémon. If Palkia wants to bait a shield from an opponent, you can always use aqua tail and spam to keep your opponent on edge. Make sure you always go with aqua tail and draco meteor.

The best moveset Palkia can use in Pokémon Go will use the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves aqua tail and draco meteor.