The legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go are some of the toughest creatures in the game to capture. They rotate out of the five-star raids that appear in the game, which means you need to act quickly to catch the ones you want to add to your collection. It makes it even more difficult to catch their shiny versions, especially when developer Niantic doesn’t always have them available. Can you catch a shiny Palkia in Pokémon Go? It’s going to be appearing in five-star raids from August 6 to 17.

For the first time, Palkia’s shiny version will be available for players to catch in the mobile game. The chances of encountering a shiny version of Palkia are better than attempting to capture a regular Pokémon’s shiny version. When it comes to raids, you have a one in 20 chance of a legendary Pokémon showing up at the end. While the odds are not always guaranteed, and it can be challenging to have enough raid passes to fight them, you still have a chance.

Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids during the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event, which goes from August 6 to 17. You’ll want to bring a few friends with you to make sure you defeat it. The more trainers you have working with you, the better chances you have to succeed. Palkia’s shiny version should be available each time it appears in raids moving forward, but Niantic will be determining that whenever these events. Most legendary Pokémon appear in the game at least once in the year, although Palkia and Dialga don’t show up as often. If Palkia does return in the future, your chances of it being shiny are pretty high.