The best moveset for Palkia in Pokémon Go

Palkia is considered to be one of the stronger legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go. If you can capture it, we highly recommend taking it in the Master League to use it against other players. Several Pokémon can counter it, but you’re going to be a difficult opponent to fight against, primarily based on the two other choices you choose for your full team. You want to make sure your Palkia is the strongest it can be, and to do that; you need to teach it the best moves. This guide details the best moveset Palkia can use Pokémon Go.

Palkia is a Dragon and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dragon and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Steel, and Water-type attacks. While it may not have as many resistances as Dialga has, not too many Pokémon can beat Palkia in a straight battle.

These are all of the moves Palkia can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Aqua Tail (Water-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type) – 150 damage and 65 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

When picking out Palkia’s fast move, you always want to go with dragon tail. Before Pokémon Go Battle League’s Season 8 adjustments, dragon tail wasn’t the best choice. But, it received a buff and does enough damage to make it a far more helpful attack. Palkia will be able to bring some severe heat to every battle you use dragon tail, especially in PvP.

For the charged moves, there’s no contest. You can throw out fire blast and hydro pump. Unfortunately, both of those attacks use a good amount of energy, which means you won’t be able to use them too often during battle, even though Palkia has the defense to withstand several attacks from an enemy. Despite this, draco meteor and aqua tail can be used much more often. Plus, both of them receive a STAB modifier, doing more damage whenever Palkia uses them.

The best moveset to teach Palkia is the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves draco meteor and aqua tail.