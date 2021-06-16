The best moveset for Regigigas in Pokémon Go

Regigigas can be a difficult Pokémon to fit into the standard meta in Pokémon Go. It’s a Normal-type legendary Pokémon, but it’s capable of having several unique attacks in its moveset due to hidden power. With access to nearly every Pokémon type of attack, picking the correct one is important, and it’ll be vital to make sure you choose the one that blends well with your team when using Regigigas in the Master League.

Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokémon. It’s only weak to Fighting-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Ghost-type moves. When using it in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 4,346, an attack of 238, a defense of 177, and a stamina of 186. Because of its total CP value, you primarily want to use it in the Master League.

These are all of the attacks Regigigas can learn.

Fast moves

Hidden Power (All Types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Giga Impact (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Regigigas has numerous options available to it when it comes to what fast move it should go with, specifically because you can pick hidden power to be any Pokémon type. It can be Fire, Fighting, Ghost, Ice, Electric; it can be every type of attack in Pokémon, so you can pick the best way to complement your team. When thinking about how to best use Regigigas, it’s primarily going to be the Closer Pokémon, which means it’s the last Pokémon you use in your roster. The best types of hidden power you can pick from would be the Ice, Electric, Rock, Ground, or Fighting-type choices.

For the charged moves, there’s little competition between the three choices. You want to go with giga impact, the high-powered Normal-type move, and thunder, another stronger Electric-type option. These are the two best choices for Regigigas to go with. Alternatively, you could go with focus blast, a Fighting-type move, but that works better with a Regigigas that has not been powered up by XL candy.

When using Regigigas for PvP, a huge downside to this Pokémon is how slow it is. Both of its fast moves take three turns, it doesn’t generate about 2.6 energy per attack, and its charged moves require a lot of energy. The lowest one is thunder at 60 energy. Thankfully, this Pokémon can be exceptionally bulky, making it durable, and ideal for the Closer Role. It’s going to lean heavily on your support choices.

The best moveset for Regigigas is the fast move hidden power (set to Ice, Electric, Rock, Ground, or Fighting-type), and the charged moves thunder and focus blast.