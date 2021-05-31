The best moveset for Registeel in Pokémon Go

When using legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you want to make sure you teach them the best attacks they can learn. These Pokémon rotate their availability in the game, making them some of the better Pokémon choices that you can go after. While they have the superior stats to back up their strength, if you pick a poor moveset, you won’t receive the best benefits to ever using them. When it comes to Registeel, it has an incredible defense and a great offense when you teach it the best moveset.

Registeel is a Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks, but it is resistant against Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Normal, Fairy, Grass, Ice, and Dragon-type moves. Because of how many resistances it has, Registeel is an ideal Battle League Pokémon for you to use in the Great or Ultra Leagues.

These are all of the attacks Registeel can learn.

Fast moves

Lock On (Normal-type) – 1 damage and 5 energy per turn (1 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Flash Cannon (Steel-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80

Registeel has one fast move that it always wants to use in its moveset: lock on. It’s a Normal-type attack that only does one damage, but it generates five energy each time you use it. Because of that quick energy generation, you can expect to use Registeel’s charged moves attacks extremely often. That’s a good thing because of how strong they are; they cost a lot of energy, which normally would be a disadvantage for it.

When it comes to charged moves, Registeel typically wants to stick with flash cannon and focus blast. Focus blast is likely the superior choice of the two because of how much coverage for Registeel. Plus, it does even more damage than flash cannon. For an attack that only costs five more than flash cannon, focus blast is a worthwhile addition to Registeel’s moveset. Unfortunately, that leaves hyper beam out to dry.

If you’re using Registeel, you primarily want to use it as the final Pokémon of your roster in the Battle League. It’s a Pokémon that doesn’t rely on shields too often to be useful, allowing your other two Pokémon your team to use them both without any issues. Plus, Registeel’s high defense stat, and a wide variety of resistances make it a difficult Pokémon to counter.

The best moveset to teach Registeel is the fast move lock on, followed by the charged moves flash cannon and focus blast.