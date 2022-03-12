Sandslash is one of the many Pokémon you can add to your team in Pokémon Go. The real trick to adding it to your roster and effectively using it against other players is learning the best moveset to teach it. There are several combinations you can make, but there is one standout moveset you’ll want to use. In this guide, we cover the best moveset for Sandslash in Pokémon Go.

Sandslash is a Ground-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves, but it’s resistant to Electric, Poison, and Rock-type attacks. It does not have the highest CP, capping out at 2,374 CP, but it’s an effective Pokémon to consider using in the Great League.

These are all of the moves Sandslash can learn.

Fast moves

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Night Slash (Dark-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy (12.5% chance to increase user’s attack by two ranks)

Rock Tomb (Rock-type) – 70 damage and 60 energy (100% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

When it comes to selecting Sandslash’s fast move, you want to go with mud shot. Of the two options, mud shot is easily the superior attack. While it won’t do as much damage as metal claw, mud shot does provide far more energy for Sandslash to use its charged moves, giving it more damage potential during most battles.

For the charged moves, you have a few more choices available to you. We highly recommend grabbing the night slash charged move, which will be available during Sandslash’s Community Day event. Following the event, you can acquire it later, but only through Elited Charged TMs. After this option, you’ll want to go with earthquake, one of the better Ground-type moves in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset to teach Sandslash is the fast move mud shot and the charged moves night slash and earthquake.