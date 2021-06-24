The best moveset for shadow Bibarel in Pokémon Go

When it comes to picking between the shadow version of a Pokémon and it’s normal version in Pokémon Go, it all comes down to the stats you want to focus on. A shadow version receives a boosted amount of attack power, but it has less defensive stats. So long as you want to primarily use this Pokémon for attacks and have it as an offensive powerhouse, you’re in good hands. With Bibarel, it already has more attack power than it does defense power, which makes it even stronger.

Bibarel is a Normal and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, and Grass-type attacks, but it is resistant to Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. Because shadow Bibarel has one of the lower CPs in the game, you’re better off keeping it in the Great League.

These are all of the attacks shadow Bibarel can learn.

Fast moves

Take Down (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Charged moves

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 (180) damage and 80 energy

Hyper Fang (Normal-type) – 80 (96) damage and 50 energy

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Return (Normal-type) – 130 (156) damage and 70 energy

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Surf (Water-type) – 65 (78) damage and 40 energy

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

If you’re trying to figure out which fast move to use, you always want to go with water gun. Of the two choices, it offers a higher damage output, and it generates much more energy. These are critical for shadow Bibarel being useful in the Great League, and make it a worthwhile Pokémon when using it in battle.

When it comes to the charged moves, you primarily want to focus on shadow Bibarel’s surf attack. It’s the primary charged moved that always does well with shadow Bibarel and has a decent damage increase because of the STAB. For the second choice, it’s a toss-up between shadow ball and thunderbolt. Although shadow ball does more damage, thunderbolt can be more useful against Pokémon, exploiting shadow Bibarel’s weaknesses.

You’ll have to pick between shadow ball and thunderbolt. But overall, shadow Bibarel is a unique choice for the Great League. It’s going to do the best in the Closer role in your Pokémon team, which means it will be the final Pokémon in your roster. Therefore, it can be considered a spicy pick, and you want to pick your alternative Pokémon carefully.

The best moves to teach shadow Bibarel is the fast move water gun and the charged moves surf and thunderbolt or shadow ball.