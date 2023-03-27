There are a handful of shadow legendary Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Go. Giovanni has captured these Pokémon, and you’ll need to track him down using a Super Rocket Radar to save them. Regice is one of these legendary Pokémon, and should you defeat Giovanni, you’ll be able to add it to your collection. You want to get the most out of this Pokémon, and a great way to do that is to make sure you teach it the best attacks possible. This guide covers the best moveset for shadow Regice in Pokémon Go.

The best shadow Regice moveset in Pokémon Go

Shadow Regice is the same typing as the original. It’s a pure Ice-type, making it weak against Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves. Unfortunately, it’s only resistant against other Ice-type moves. You’ll primarily want to focus on it being an attacker on your team, capable of dealing a good amount of damage against your opponents. It’s not the best Pokémon to use to counter specific Pokémon, given its moveset.

Like many shadow Pokémon, the shadow Regice receives a 20 percent increase in its attack for the cost of reducing its defense stat by the same amount. The difference dramatically decreases Regice’s defense, making it more of a bad choice for Pokémon battles compared to its standard form.

These are all the attacks the shadow Regice can learn.

Fast moves

Frost Breath (Ice-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Lock On (Normal-type) – 1 damage and 5 energy per turn (1 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

When it comes to going with the ideal fast move, Lock On will be the big winner every time. Although it might not do any damage, the fact it can generate five energy every time you use it is a massive win for Regice. This means you can expect to use your charged attacks far more often in a battle, which is the bulk of how Regice will do a majority of its damage to an opponent.

Charged attacks

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

The next set of moves to consider adding to Regice’s moveset are the charged attacks. These are the most powerful attacks a Pokémon can learn, requiring a hefty amount of energy. Thankfully, Regice has Lock On, which can generate enough energy to use these attacks reliably. Because of Lock On, we can safely assign Regice the Blizzard and Earthquake attacks. Although they cost a good amount of energy, they’ll be helpful choices for Regice, and it can unleash a good amount of damage during a fight.

The best moveset to teach shadow Regice is the fast move Lock On and the charged moves Blizzard and Earthquake.