Togedemaru has arrived to Pokémon Go. You will be able to find it during its debut event, Test Your Mettle, and it will continue to appear in the mobile game in the future. It can be a useful Pokémon, and the best way to get the most out of it is to teach it the best attacks it can learn. This guide covers the best moveset for Togedemaru in Pokémon Go.

Togedemaru’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Togedemaru is an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ground, Fighting, and Fire-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, and Rock-type moves. It’s extremely weak against Ground-type moves, which gives it a disadvantage in PvP because of how widely used Ground-type moves and Pokémon players use in Pokémon Go. However, you can protect from these Pokémon if you have a suitable counter.

These are all the moves Togedemaru can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Spark (Electric-type) – 4 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Thunder Shock (Electric-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Although Thunder Shock is weaker than Spark, it is the superior choice between the two fast moves. Thunder Shock only does one damage point less than Spark, giving Togedemaru a total of 4.5 energy, making it the best option. The more energy Togedemaru has, the more opportunities it has to use its charged attacks during an encounter.

Charged attacks

Fell Stinger (Bug-type) – 20 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack by one rank)

Gyro Ball (Steel-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Wild Charge (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by two ranks)

Togedemaru does not have a large list of charged attacks. However, the options available to it make it an excellent choice, especially if you’re looking for an Electric-type to use in the Great League. The two charged attacks you want to go with are Fell Stinger and Wild Charge. Fell Stinger is a solid attack that will likely bait out a shield from the opponent. Regardless if it hits or not, the attack will buff Togedemaru’s attack every time you use it. The real heavy hitter will be Wild Charge. Although it debuts Togedemaru’s defense, the overall damage, plus Fell Stinger’s attack buff, make it a devastating combination.

The best moveset to teach Togedemaru is the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged attacks Fell Stinger and Wild Charge.