The best moveset for Xurkitree in Pokemon Go

Xurkitree will be appearing in five-star raids in Pokémon Go for a limited time. You can work alongside other players to take it down and catch it when it does occur. When you do, you will want to make sure you give Xurkitree the best attacks to use against other players and Team Rocket. This guide goes over the best moveset for Xurkitree in Pokémon Go.

Best Xurkitree moveset in Pokemon Go

Xurkitree is an Electric-type Pokémon. It is only weak to Ground-type moves but resistant against Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves. While it has tremendous attack power, Xurkitree has extremely low defense. You will want to be careful when using this Pokémon against other players as it will struggle to endure heavy attacks from another opponent effectively.

These are all the moves you can teach Xurkitree in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Spark (Electric-type) – 4 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Thunder Shock (Electric-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Discharge (Electric-type) – 65 damage and 45 energy

Power Whip (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

For Xurkitree’s fast move, we recommend you go with Thunder Shock. It’s a superior attack to Spark, even though Spark does slightly more damage than Thunder Shock. Overall, Thunder Shock wins this competition because of the energy you receive, and Xurkitree needs as much as possible to be a competitive threat in Pokémon Go.

Next, we have the charged moves. The best moves you want to go with Xurkitree will be Discharge and Power Whip. The primary reason you want to go with these two choices is that they are low-energy attacks. These two moves are solid charged moves that do not require more than 50 energy, and Xurkitree is the definition of a glass cannon, which means it won’t be in a fight for long. You want to utilize this Pokémon as much as possible to ensure you get the most out of it in a battle.

The best moveset to teach Xurkitree in Pokémon Go is the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged moves Discharge and Power Whip.