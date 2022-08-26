Can you catch a shiny Xurkitree in Pokémon Go? – August 27, 2022

Xurkitree is one of the several legendary Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go. You can find it in five-star raids for a limited time, giving you the chance to add it to your collection. You will want to work alongside other trainers to defeat it. Given how limited the Pokémon will be, how good are your chances of catching a shiny Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version of Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Xurkitree will not have a shiny form available in Pokémon when it appears in five-star raids. You can continue to find and fight Xurkitree as often as you want, so long as you have a raid pass. However, at the end of the battle, when you go to catch it, the shiny version will not appear and won’t be a possibility to add to your collection. The only reason you may want to battle Xurkitree multiple times is to find one with better stats.

Niantic will do this with all of their Pokémon when they initially debut in the game. Most of the time, the shiny version won’t be available and won’t appear until the next time it is featured in an event. For Xurkitree, we’ll need to wait for a more significant chance to add this Pokémon to our collection, which means it will be featured sometime in the future. Before this, we might see the shiny version for Nihilego, the first Ultra Beast to arrive in Pokémon Go.

We expect Niantic will add a shiny version for this Pokémon in the future, likely in a year or two. Hopefully, the team is leaning toward holding an event in a year to feature Xurkitree. We have no confirmation from the Niantic team if this will be the case.