The best moveset for Yveltal in Pokémon Go

When a new legendary arrives in Pokémon Go, every player has a good reason to be eagerly anticipating its release. The legendary Pokémon are always rare to acquire, and when you do add them to your collection, they can take a bit of time to power up and turn into an exceptional asset for your team. For players looking to acquire Yveltal, you’ll have a limited time to capture this Pokémon. When you do, you won’t be able to capture a shiny version, but it is a good choice, and you have to first beat it in five star raids. You also want to make sure you teach it the best moveset.

Yveletal is Dark and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. Because it’s resistant to Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks, you can expect to use this Pokémon to counter some of the stronger meta choices in the Master League, such as Groudon, Landorus, Giratina, and Mewtwo.

These are all of the moves Yveltal can learn.

Fast moves

Gust (Flying-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Sucker Punch (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dark Pulse (Dark-type) – 80 (96) damage and 50 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Hurricane (Flying-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Yveltal has a diverse moveset, and there are plenty of options to pick from when you’re attempting to choose the options for your Pokémon. For your fast move, of the three choices available to you, we recommend you go with snarl. It has a lower amount of damage, but it makes up for it with a high rate of energy gain, giving Yveltal more opportunities to use its charged moves. Yveltal has quite a bit of health, and even more damage, so it can wait a little to charge its attacks. Your charged move attacks need to be on point, though.

When it comes Yveltal’s charged moves, you have even more choices. There are five options, and many of them are pretty decent. For the first move, we believe going with dark pulse is your best option. Psychic, while good, is on part with dark pulse, but because Yveltal receives STAB damage when using dark pulse, the standard 80 damage goes to 96, exceeding Psychic. With the Dark-type move requiring less energy, it’s a no brainer.

The second charged move option is a bit trickier to narrow down. Of the options left, we believe focus blast is the best alternative. Focus blast, while it does cost a lot, is super effective against Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, and Yveltal is primarily weak to Ice and Rock-types, from that group, giving it a good amount of coverage. None of the other charged attacks available provide this amount of coverage, making it the best choice alongside dark pulse.

Yveltal is an excellent legendary Pokémon. We highly recommend that players go after this Pokémon. It’s going to do a lot better than Xerneas, the other legendary Pokémon to release a little bit before it.

The best moveset to teach Yveltal is the fast move snarl, along with the charged moves dark pulse and focus blast.