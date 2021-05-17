Can you catch a shiny Yveltal in Pokémon Go? – May 18, 2021

Yveltal is making its debut appearance to Pokémon Go on May 18, and you can expect to see it in five star raids. It’s showing up during the Luminous Legends Y event, which will go on from May 18 to the 31, and it will be broken up into two parts. The first week will be a focus on Dark-type and the new shadow Pokémon that Team Rocket have captured. During the second week, Sylveon is making its debut, adding a new Fairy-type Pokémon to the game. Throughout the entire event during both parts, Yveltal is appearing in five star raids, so make sure to defeat it to add to your collection. Unfortunately, don’t get your hopes up of encountering a shiny version.

Whenever a new Pokémon appears in Pokémon Go, players are keen to figure out if you find this Pokémon enough times, can you find its shiny version. Yveltal will not be shiny, and you can probably expect to see it appear as a shiny Pokémon within a year or two when it rereleases to Pokémon Go for a small amount of time.

Niantic always releases a Pokémon first and then adds the shiny version later on. It happens whenever the debut of a Pokémon rolls around. You can usually expect it after a year or even longer for some. However, legendary Pokémon have a year cycle, such as Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. They initially released early in 2020 and had an event for their shiny versions in the spring of 2021.

We may have to wait another year for this Pokémon’s shiny version to show up, but it will be worth the wait. Even if you’re waiting for the shiny version, the standard Yveltal is something you do not want to miss out on. It’s really good.