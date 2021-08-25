The best moveset for Zamazenta Hero of Many Battles in Pokémon Go

With Zacian already making its splash as a powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Zamazenta Hero of Many Battles is set to equally shake things up when it arrives in the mobile game’s Master League. It has access to several moves that you can use in battle, but there’s a specific combination you want to teach it to do the most damage. This guide details the best moveset for Zamazenta in Pokémon Go.

Zamazenta is a Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type attacks. While it doesn’t have the most resistances to other Pokémon in the Master League, a Fighting-type Pokémon is a desirable choice that players may have been missing from their teams.

These are all of the attacks that Zamazenta can learn.

Fast moves

Ice Fang (Ice-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Quick Attack (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Close Combat (Fighting-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by two ranks)

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Iron Head (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to decrease an opponent’s attack by one rank)

When it comes to picking out Zamazenta’s fast move, we’re going to recommend you go with snarl. While it is the slowest attack, it offers the most energy per turn, ensuring Zamazenta can use its charged moves often, which are relatively low energy cost, giving it the chance to use its more powerful attacks far more often. Snarl is also an ideal attack to use against Ghost and Psychic-types.

You have several options to pick from when choosing Zamazenta’s charged move. The best choice of the four choices is going to be close combat. It’s a Fighting-type move that will receive a STAB modifier whenever Zamazenta uses it, making it the best option every time for every moveset. The second option is a bit more fluid. The best option with the most powerful results is going to be crunch. However, if you want to be super effective against Dark, Dragon, or Fighting-type Pokémon, moonblast is a close second.

The best moveset to teach Zamazenta Hero of Many Battles is the fast move snarl and the charged moves close combat and combat. You can switch out crunch for moonblast.