The best moveset for Zarude in Pokémon Go

Zarude is a mythical Pokémon that you’ll be able to catch in Pokémon Go. It’s making its first appearance during the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event, and all players should be able to capture it for a limited time. However, when you do catch it, we highly recommend you consider powering it up and using it in the Master League. For these battles, what’s the best moveset it can use?

Zarude is a Dark and Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. It has a wide variety of weaknesses and an equal amount of resistances, making it a unique and technical choice if you plan to use it in the Master League. However, its overall moveset will be an ideal choice to counter some of the powerful Ghost and Psychic-types that appear during these battles.

These are all of the moves Zarude can learn.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Vine Whip (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dark Pulse (Dark-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defenses by one rank)

Power Whip (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

When it comes to picking out the best fast move, you want to go with vine whip. While you don’t do as much damage per turn as bite does, Zarude receives twice as much energy when using vine whip, which means you’ll be able to use this Pokémon’s charged moves far more often during a battle.

For the charged moves, you’ll have two choices to make if you plan to unlock Zarude’s second charged move. Of the ones available, we recommend going with power whip as the first one. It’s a solid Grass-type attack that’s perfect for taking out any Ground, Rock, and Water-types it could encounter. For the second option, you want to go with dark pulse. This way, you’re not stuck using all of Zarude’s Grass-type moves, but also, dark pulse is a great attack to use against any Ghost and Psychic-types that commonly appearing the Master League.

The best moveset that Zarude can use in Pokémon Go is the fast move vine whip and the charged moves dark pulse and power whip.