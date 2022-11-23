The best PC graphics settings for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is primarily a shooter game in battle royale format. As such, it is important to squeeze out the best performance you can get from your rig in order to get the most stable FPS count. In a competitive game, smooth gameplay trumps visuals any day of the week if you’re trying to excel on the battlefield. That’s why it’s always a good idea to get into the game’s settings and tinker until you’ve found the perfect balance for your game. But sometimes the number of available settings can be overwhelming. In this guide, we will give you pointers on how to optimize your PC graphic settings for the best FPS experience in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

The best PC graphic settings for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Display Settings

These settings will set up your monitor options so that they fit with the one you’re using while providing a stable refresh rate.

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive (other options can negatively impact performance)

Fullscreen Exclusive (other options can negatively impact performance) Display Monitor: Your main monitor or, even better, the monitor with the highest refresh rate

Your main monitor or, even better, the monitor with the highest refresh rate Display Adapter: Select your graphics card

Select your graphics card Screen Refresh rate: The maximum for your chosen monitor (144hz, 240hz, etc.)

The maximum for your chosen monitor (144hz, 240hz, etc.) Display Resolution: The best option is 1080p. If you have a monster GPU, you could try 1440p, but 1080p will provide more FPS even then. Stay away from 4K, it will tank your FPS.

The best option is 1080p. If you have a monster GPU, you could try 1440p, but 1080p will provide more FPS even then. Stay away from 4K, it will tank your FPS. Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic (16:9 or 16:10, depending on your monitor)

Automatic (16:9 or 16:10, depending on your monitor) V-Sync Gameplay: Off (unless your refresh rate is 60hz or lower)

Off (unless your refresh rate is 60hz or lower) V-Sync Menu: Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: Set to your monitor’s refresh rate + 10.

Set to your monitor’s refresh rate + 10. Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 60-90

60-90 Out of focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

30 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: Set to your preference.

Set to your preference. Focus Mode: Off

Quality Settings

These settings will determine the appearance and detail of models and the environment. This is where we’ll scrimp to elevate performance and FPS count.

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100 Upscaling / Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 75 (Slight sharpening for better clarity)

100 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal (if your PC is older, go with Low instead)

Normal (if your PC is older, go with Low instead) Video Memory Scale: 90 (This will use the most GPU’s vRAM it can for the game)

90 (This will use the most GPU’s vRAM it can for the game) Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High (lower settings can omit some gameplay information)

High (lower settings can omit some gameplay information) Particle Quality Level: Low

Low Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: Off (can save a lot of FPS)

Off (can save a lot of FPS) Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: Low

Low Cache Sun Shadows: On

On Particle Lighting: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View Settings

These settings will help with clarity and first-person vision when you’re in the game.

Field of View: 100-110 (Play around to see which number you prefer. The lower number narrows your view, but can save you a bit of FPS)

100-110 (Play around to see which number you prefer. The lower number narrows your view, but can save you a bit of FPS) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Default

Default 3rd Person Field of View: 80-100 (same argument as for FoV above)

80-100 (same argument as for FoV above) Vehicle Field of View: Default

Default 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Preference

Preference Default Spectator Camera: Preference

A lot of these settings can be dependent on the specific components in your PC. If you have a higher-grade CPU and GPU, you can try pushing some of these settings higher, but that will always run the risk of tanking your FPS. So if your goal is to have the smoothest, most competitive experience possible, then these settings will help you out.