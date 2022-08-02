The Best Perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus
Best perks to become the master assassin.
With her mobility and love for sticking her enemies with the pointy end, Arya likes to stick close to the enemy and never let go. That means that when it comes to her perks, she wants to pick ones that help her do just that. On the other hand, Arya also has a fair few cooldowns to contend with, which means that you should look into shortening those as much as possible to trigger her most powerful abilities. Let’s see what are Arya’s best perk picks.
Related: How to play Arya Stark in MultiVersus – Moves, strategies, perks, and more
Arya’s Leveling Perks
While you’re leveling Arya up, you will unlock a few perks along the way, including:
- Snowball Effect (Level 2)
- Fancy Footwork (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Leg Day Champ (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Level 11)
- Percussive Punch Power (Level 12)
- Armor Crush (Level 13)
Arya’s Signature Perks
Besides normal perks, Arya has access to two signature perks of her own:
- Betrayal (Level 8)
- Trophy (Level 10)
Both of these perks have some niche uses, but we believe that Betrayal is the more useful of the two. Trophy lets her steal the face of an opponent she knocks out, but that has only limited use to immediately stun the remaining enemy — if they’re close enough. Meanwhile, Betrayal allows her to use Knife-Thrower on her ally for extra Enraged buffs for both of them.
Best Perks for Arya
There are a lot of good perks for Arya, but some of her best perks revolve around her ability to deliver damage and horizontal knockouts. Another consideration for her is neutral dodge and movement speed. But perhaps the most important perks for her are cooldown reductions. There is also a trap in picking up projectile perks. While her knife is technically a projectile, its damage is minuscule and the main portion of that ability is the mobility, so avoid projectile buffing perks.
S Tier Perks
- Coffeezilla
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Triple Jump
- Percussive Punch Power
A Tier Perks
- …In a Single Bound!
- Armor Crush
- Boundless Energy
- Fancy Footwork
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Kryptonian Skin
- Painted Target
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Speed Force Assist
- The Purest of Motivations
- Wildcat Brawler
B Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Aerial Acrobat
- Gravity Manipulation
- Last Stand
- Leg Day Champ
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Stronger Than Ever
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Clear the Air
- Collateral Damage
- Retaliation-Ready
- School Me Once…
- ‘Toon Elasticity
D Tier Perks
- Deadshot
- Ice to Beat You!
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Static Electricity
- That’s Flammable, Doc!