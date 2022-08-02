The Best Perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

With her mobility and love for sticking her enemies with the pointy end, Arya likes to stick close to the enemy and never let go. That means that when it comes to her perks, she wants to pick ones that help her do just that. On the other hand, Arya also has a fair few cooldowns to contend with, which means that you should look into shortening those as much as possible to trigger her most powerful abilities. Let’s see what are Arya’s best perk picks.

Arya’s Leveling Perks

While you’re leveling Arya up, you will unlock a few perks along the way, including:

Snowball Effect (Level 2)

(Level 2) Fancy Footwork (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

Leg Day Champ (Level 7)

Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Level 11)

(Level 11) Percussive Punch Power (Level 12)

(Level 12) Armor Crush (Level 13)

Arya’s Signature Perks

Besides normal perks, Arya has access to two signature perks of her own:

Betrayal (Level 8)

(Level 8) Trophy (Level 10)

Both of these perks have some niche uses, but we believe that Betrayal is the more useful of the two. Trophy lets her steal the face of an opponent she knocks out, but that has only limited use to immediately stun the remaining enemy — if they’re close enough. Meanwhile, Betrayal allows her to use Knife-Thrower on her ally for extra Enraged buffs for both of them.

Best Perks for Arya

There are a lot of good perks for Arya, but some of her best perks revolve around her ability to deliver damage and horizontal knockouts. Another consideration for her is neutral dodge and movement speed. But perhaps the most important perks for her are cooldown reductions. There is also a trap in picking up projectile perks. While her knife is technically a projectile, its damage is minuscule and the main portion of that ability is the mobility, so avoid projectile buffing perks.

S Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Triple Jump

Percussive Punch Power

A Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Armor Crush

Boundless Energy

Fancy Footwork

Hit Me If You’re Able

Kryptonian Skin

Painted Target

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

The Purest of Motivations

Wildcat Brawler

B Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Aerial Acrobat

Gravity Manipulation

Last Stand

Leg Day Champ

Lumpy Space Punch

Stronger Than Ever

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Clear the Air

Collateral Damage

Retaliation-Ready

School Me Once…

‘Toon Elasticity

