The best perks for Black Adam in MultiVersus

Black Adam can be a tricky MultiVersus character to use. He has a wide range of attacks and possibly the best recovery move in the entire game. With all that to think about, narrowing down which perks to use can be difficult. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered up some helpful tips and tricks right here.

Related: How to play Black Adam in MultiVersus

Black Adam’s Leveling Perks

Every character in MultiVersus earns perks as they level up. For Black Adam, the list is as follows:

I’ll Take That (Level 2)

(Level 2) Last Stand (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Boundless Energy (Level 7)

(Level 7) Circuit Breaker (Level 8)

(Level 8) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) The Hierarchy of Power (Level 10)

(Level 10) Armor Crush (Level 11)

(Level 11) School Me Once… (Level 12)

(Level 12) Aerial Acrobat (Level 13)

Black Adam’s Signature Perks

Likewise, every character has unique perks that only they can use. Black Adam has two of these, and they are:

Circuit Breaker (Level 8)

The Hierarchy of Power (Level 10)

Both of these signature perks are great picks, but your playstyle should determine which one you choose. Circuit Breaker buffs your neutral special, which you should be using a lot — choose this if you’re a more aggressive player. If you prefer to be more supportive during the fight, The Hierarchy of Power can help your teammate out of a bind.

Best Perks for Black Adam

Black Adam is very maneuverable, and while movement perks are pretty useful, you’re better served focusing on ones that buff your projectiles and reduce your cooldowns. Most of Black Adams moves involve those two things.

S Tier Perks

Armor Crush

Circuit Breaker

Coffeezilla

Deadshot

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

I’ll Take That

Make It Rain, Dog!

Shirt Cannon Sniper

The Hierarchy of Power

A Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Boundless Energy

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Last Stand

School Me Once…

B Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Aerial Acrobat

Gravity Manipulation

Hit Me If You’re Able

Ice to Beat You!

…In a Single Bound!

Kryptonian Skin

Painted Target

C Tier Perks

Back to Back

Clear the Air

Fancy Footwork

Retaliation-Ready

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Speed Force Assist

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s Flammable, Doc!

The Purest of Motivations

‘Toon Elasticity

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

D Tier Perks