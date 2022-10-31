The best perks for Black Adam in MultiVersus
Pick the best boons.
Black Adam can be a tricky MultiVersus character to use. He has a wide range of attacks and possibly the best recovery move in the entire game. With all that to think about, narrowing down which perks to use can be difficult. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered up some helpful tips and tricks right here.
Black Adam’s Leveling Perks
Every character in MultiVersus earns perks as they level up. For Black Adam, the list is as follows:
- I’ll Take That (Level 2)
- Last Stand (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Boundless Energy (Level 7)
- Circuit Breaker (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- The Hierarchy of Power (Level 10)
- Armor Crush (Level 11)
- School Me Once… (Level 12)
- Aerial Acrobat (Level 13)
Black Adam’s Signature Perks
Likewise, every character has unique perks that only they can use. Black Adam has two of these, and they are:
- Circuit Breaker (Level 8)
- The Hierarchy of Power (Level 10)
Both of these signature perks are great picks, but your playstyle should determine which one you choose. Circuit Breaker buffs your neutral special, which you should be using a lot — choose this if you’re a more aggressive player. If you prefer to be more supportive during the fight, The Hierarchy of Power can help your teammate out of a bind.
Best Perks for Black Adam
Black Adam is very maneuverable, and while movement perks are pretty useful, you’re better served focusing on ones that buff your projectiles and reduce your cooldowns. Most of Black Adams moves involve those two things.
S Tier Perks
- Armor Crush
- Circuit Breaker
- Coffeezilla
- Deadshot
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- I’ll Take That
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- The Hierarchy of Power
A Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Boundless Energy
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Last Stand
- School Me Once…
B Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Aerial Acrobat
- Gravity Manipulation
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Ice to Beat You!
- …In a Single Bound!
- Kryptonian Skin
- Painted Target
C Tier Perks
- Back to Back
- Clear the Air
- Fancy Footwork
- Retaliation-Ready
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Speed Force Assist
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- The Purest of Motivations
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
D Tier Perks
- Collateral Damage
- Leg Day Champ
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Percussive Punch Power
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Snowball Effect
- Static Electricity
- Stronger Than Ever
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- Triple Jump
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
- Wildcat Brawler