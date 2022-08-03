The Best Perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus
Best perks for the not-so-gentle giant.
Normally a peaceful robot, the Iron Giant is a dangerous adversary when roused to anger. His immense stature towers over other MultiVersus fighters, making him an instant target. With the right perks, the Iron Giant can overcome this inherent weakness and fight back with some dangerous abilities of his own. This guide details some of Iron Giant’s best perks to pick in MultiVersus.
Iron Giant’s Leveling Perks
While leveling up the Iron Giant, you will pick up some perks along the way. These are the perks that you unlock through leveling progression:
- Boundless Energy (Level 2)
- The Purest of Motivations (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- School Me Once (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Retaliation Ready (Level 11)
- Wildcat Brawler (Level 13)
Iron Giant’s Signature Perks
Besides regular perks, the Iron Giant has access to three unique signature perks of his own:
- Afterburners (Level 8)
- Static Discharge (Level 10)
- Wrong Side of the Bed (Level 12)
While having three signature perks might seem like the Iron Giant’s spoiled for choice, in truth, they seem slightly underpowered compared to some other characters. Static Charge presumes that Iron Giant would be able to maintain multiple sources of Grey Health, which is almost unfeasible in faster-paced matches. Afterburners are a decent, if somewhat lackluster, choice that has to be paired with Blast Radius to work. This leaves Wrong Side of the Bed as the most obvious pick, especially because his Rage Mode abilities tend to be very powerful once activated.
Best Perks for Iron Giant
With a huge variety of abilities that he can use over two modes of play, it is difficult for an Iron Giant player to pick a niche to focus on during a match, as the enemies should be expected to adapt. This means that the correct direction would be to shore up some of his weaknesses instead while picking up the occasional offensive perk to help out his team. That also means that there are various choices for the Iron Giant, making most of the available perks at least somewhat viable, even though some are better than others.
S Tier Perks
- Coffeezilla
- Kryptonian Skin
- Percussive Punch Power
- Speed Force Assist
- Wildcat Brawler
A Tier Perks
- …In a Single Bound!
- Aerial Acrobat
- Armor Crush
- Boundless Energy
- Fancy Footwork
- Gravity Manipulation
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Leg Day Champ
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Retaliation-Ready
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Stronger Than Ever
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
B Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Last Stand
- School Me Once…
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- The Purest of Motivations
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Triple Jump
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Clear the Air
- Collateral Damage
- Deadshot
- Ice to Beat You!
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Painted Target
- Static Electricity
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- That’s Flammable, Doc!