How to play Iron Giant in MultiVersus – Moves guide, Strategies, Perks, and more

The lovable gentle giant from the 1999 cartoon of the same name shows more of his destructive side in MultiVersus. Designated as a Tank character, he is a force to be reckoned with, dominating the battlefield with his very large stature and oppressive abilities. Gameplay-wise, he is a fairly complicated character to play, with many abilities revolving around his Rage Mode, bonus Grey Health, and his laundry list of passives. For this reason, acquiring him is a bit tougher than most other characters, as you will need to fork out 3000 Coins, instead of the usual 2000, as is the case for most other characters.

How to play Iron Giant in MultiVersus

Iron Giant’s passives

Iron Giant does not have a double jump, but will instead FLY when holding jump. FLYING activates his rocket boots, propelling him upward and consuming FUEL.

Iron Giant grants a THORN BUFF to himself and any ally that receives GREY HEALTH. Enemies take DAMAGE whenever they deal DAMAGE to THORN users.

When Iron Giant deals DAMAGE or his ally takes DAMAGE, his RAGE meter will fill. When full, he can transition into RAGE MODE, dramatically altering many of his attacks, giving him GREY HEALTH and making him immune to KNOCKBACK. Iron Giant will exit RAGE MODE after a period of time or when his GREY HEALTH is depleted. Allies can press their Normal Neutral input to pilot Iron Giant while he is in RAGE MODE then aim his tentacles and fire light laser PROJECTILES with normal input and heavy laser PROJECTILE with special input.

Fighters can walk along Iron Giant’s shoulders like a PLATFORM when he is in WALL CLING. Iron Giant will transition to a WALL SLIDE after a fighter has stood on his shoulders long enough. Enemies will bounce off of him like a WALL if they collide with him while in KNOCKBACK.

Iron Giant’s ground attacks

Metal Eater/100-Ton Kick (Neutral) — Iron Giant CHARGES a chomp on some metal that BREAKS ARMOR. In RAGE MODE, he CHARGES a forward kick.

— Iron Giant CHARGES a chomp on some metal that BREAKS ARMOR. In RAGE MODE, he CHARGES a forward kick. Car-Lateral Damage/Martian Laser (Side) — Iron Giant delivers a combo smashing a car and then sits on it to quiet its horn. In RAGE MODE, he CHARGES multiple shots of a laser PROJECTILE.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Caution: Flying Metal (Up) — Iron Giant CHARGES then hurls a scrap metal ITEM upward. In RAGE MODE, he fires 3 missile PROJECTILES overhead that shoot downward. Missiles can be fired multiple times before COOLDOWN applies.

— Iron Giant CHARGES then hurls a scrap metal ITEM upward. In RAGE MODE, he fires 3 missile PROJECTILES overhead that shoot downward. Missiles can be fired multiple times before COOLDOWN applies. That… is Art!/Hydraulic Stomp (Down) — Iron Giant plants an artwork ITEM, knocking nearby enemies downward. Allies that pick up the artwork receive a THORN BUFF. In RAGE MODE, he CHARGES then slams his foot, creating a shockwave. CHARGING increases the distance of the shockwave.

Iron Giant’s air attacks

Booster Barrage (Neutral) — Iron Giant spins his legs around him while firing his rocket boots, hitting multiple times and consuming FUEL. He can CHARGE to increase the duration of the attack, but will consume more FUEL.

— Iron Giant spins his legs around him while firing his rocket boots, hitting multiple times and consuming FUEL. He can CHARGE to increase the duration of the attack, but will consume more FUEL. Rocket Kick (Side) — Iron Giant lifts and fires his rocket boots forward, hitting multiple times and burning FUEL.

— Iron Giant lifts and fires his rocket boots forward, hitting multiple times and burning FUEL. Superman! (Up) — Iron Giant shoots upward with his fist held heroically. He can FLY while attacking.

— Iron Giant shoots upward with his fist held heroically. He can FLY while attacking. Blast Radius (Down) — Iron Giant ignites his rocket boots downward, creating a fire trail PROJECTILE that spreads along the ground. He can CHARGE to continue the attack, but will consume FUEL.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Iron Giant’s ground specials

Bolt Friends/Hyperstatic Assault (Neutral) — Iron Giant summons BOLTS to circle him. Each BOLT acts similarly to ARMOR but is immune to ARMOR BREAK abilities. Can be summoned while he is performing other moves. His allies receive GREY HEALTH based on the number of bolts. Both will have an electric discharge after a short delay. In RAGE MODE, Iron Giant will fire a powerful electrical PROJECTILE. Separate COOLDOWNS apply to both attacks. When Iron Giant picks up ITEMS, he will eat them, refreshing the COOLDOWN for his BOLTS.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Carry On/Stunnalizer 3000 (Side) — Iron Giant will grab a nearby enemy. The enemy is STUNNED, and Iron Giant can carry them across the map. They are dropped after Iron Giant performs his next attack. In RAGE MODE, he fires an energy orb that will STUN enemies. COOLDOWN applies for the energy PROJECTILE.

— Iron Giant will grab a nearby enemy. The enemy is STUNNED, and Iron Giant can carry them across the map. They are dropped after Iron Giant performs his next attack. In RAGE MODE, he fires an energy orb that will STUN enemies. COOLDOWN applies for the energy PROJECTILE. Systems Are Go!/Electric Surge (Up) — Iron Giant spins a beat-up hot rod around himself, blocking PROJECTILES. He can move and FLY while attacking, and the direction of his movement will change the angle the hot rod spins. In RAGE MODE, Iron Giant summons an electrical strike up his body. COOLDOWN applies to the electrical strike.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cannonball!/Aerial Laser Blast (Down) — Iron Giant jumps into the air and then cannonballs downward. Before he jumps, he can move an aimer on the ground that will control where his cannonball lands. In RAGE MODE, Iron Giant fires downward laser blast PROJECTILE. CHARGE to increase the range of the PROJECTILE.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Iron Giant’s air specials

Bolt Friends/Hyperstatic Assault (Neutral) — Similar to ground.

— Similar to ground. Rocket Boost!/Stunnalizer 3000 (Side) — Iron Giant fires his rocket boots back and shoots forward. He can CHARGE to continue the attack, but will consume FUEL. In RAGE MODE, this attack is similar to his Grounded Side Special.

— Iron Giant fires his rocket boots back and shoots forward. He can CHARGE to continue the attack, but will consume FUEL. In RAGE MODE, this attack is similar to his Grounded Side Special. Systems Are Go!/Electric Surge (Up) — Similar to ground.

— Similar to ground. Cannonball!/Aerial Laser Blast (Down) — Similar to ground, but Iron Giant does not aim and transitions immediately into the downward cannonball.

Iron Giant’s Perks

Boundless Energy (level 2) — Your team receives 10% faster dodge invulnerability recharge.

— Your team receives 10% faster dodge invulnerability recharge. The Purest of Motivations (level 4) — Your team deals 15% more damage for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.

— Your team deals 15% more damage for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out. Equip Ally Perks (level 6) — Unlocks the ability to use an ally’s perks in team games.

— Unlocks the ability to use an ally’s perks in team games. School Me Once (level 7) — Your team receives a PROJECTILE BLOCK buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a PROJECTILE.

— Your team receives a PROJECTILE BLOCK buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a PROJECTILE. Afterburners (level 8 ) — When Iron Giant’s rocket boots IGNITE the ground, they leave behind firewalls.

) — When Iron Giant’s rocket boots IGNITE the ground, they leave behind firewalls. Perk Training (level 9) — Unlocks the ability to train ANY perk in the game.

— Unlocks the ability to train ANY perk in the game. Static Discharge (level 10) — Iron Giant’s passive grants a STACK of THORNS for each unique source of GREY HEALTH.

— Iron Giant’s passive grants a STACK of THORNS for each unique source of GREY HEALTH. Retaliation-Ready (level 11) — Your team grants allies 3 GREY HEALTH for 3 seconds after knocking back enemies with PROJECTILES.

— Your team grants allies 3 GREY HEALTH for 3 seconds after knocking back enemies with PROJECTILES. Wrong Side of the Bed (level 12) — Iron Giant spawns with some of his RAGE meter already filled.

— Iron Giant spawns with some of his RAGE meter already filled. Wildcat Brawler (level 13) — Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attacks on the ground.

Tips and strategies for playing Iron Giant in MultiVersus

As you can see from his list of abilities, Iron Giant is one tough cookie to crack. His role is best suited to protecting his partner and generally sticking close to the enemy brawlers, as he can easily out-brawl even the best ones with the right ability usage.

Iron Giant’s air game is great, and his Fly ability gives him excellent control in the air, while his variety of lasers and rocket boots attacks make him a threat from all angles. But you should be careful in the air though — his ability to fly means that he has no double-jump, which is the normal life-saver when you’re knocked to the side. And while the Iron Giant has good knockback resistance, you have to take into account the amount of Fuel you would need to get back to the platform.

On the ground, you want to disrupt your opponents with abilities such as Carry On, Systems Are Go!, and Car-lateral Damage, while charging up your Rage Mode. Careful management of this mode and a good partner could win you games against any opposition. And always remember that your Rage lasts as long as your Grey Health does, so you might want to combo up to get as much as possible before raging.