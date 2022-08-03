The best perks for LeBron James in MultiVersus

MultiVersus’ perk system can totally change how you approach each fight. Each one tweaks your abilities just enough to get you to focus on certain playstyles, and in the case of Lebron James, you’ll have to learn how to use projectiles and stay on the move. Here’s the best way to approach that.

Lebron James’ Leveling Perks

You’ll unlock a handful or perks as you level up Lebron. The list is as follows:

Make It Rain, Dog! (Level 2)

(Level 2) Gravity Manipulation (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge (Level 7)

(Level 7) Hot Hands (Level 8)

(Level 8) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) For Three! (Level 10)

(Level 10) Leg Day Champ (Level 11)

(Level 11) Keep Possession (Level 12)

(Level 12) Back to Back (Level 13)

Lebron James’ Signature Perks

Three of the perks in that list are signature perks for Lebron, so only he can use them.

Hot Hands (Level 8)

(Level 8) For Three! (Level 10)

(Level 10) Keep Possession (Level 12)

Keep Possession is a great choice for any player, as it makes the ball heal upon completing a pass. Considering how often it’ll be leaving your hands, letting your teammate return it means healing for both of you. Hot Hands can add a fire effect to the ball after a no-look pass, and For Three! makes it explode after a long pass. Both of these are good offensive options, but the latter will be activated more frequently.

Best Perks for Lebron James

Lebron’s basketball is a projectile, so any perk that buffs that attack type is a must-have. Beyond that, focusing on moving Lebron around the battlefield the same way he dances around real-world basketball courts is a good idea.

S Tier Perks

Deadshot

Keep Possession

Make It Rain, Dog!

Shirt Cannon Sniper

A Tier Perks

For Three!

Hot Hands

…In a Single Bound!

Ice to Beat You!

Leg Day Champ

Static Electricity

That’s Flammable, Doc!

Triple Jump

B Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Armor Crush

Back to Back

Boundless Energy

Gravity Manipulation

Hit Me If You’re Able

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Lumpy Space Punch

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

Sturdy Dodger

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

Up, Up, and A-Slay

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Clear the Air

Coffeezilla

Fancy Footwork

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Kryptonian Skin

School Me Once…

I’ll Take That

Painted Target

Retaliaton-Ready

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

D Tier Perks