The Best Perks for Reindog in MultiVersus

Playing as the fluffiest fighter in MultiVersus, your job is often a selfless one. Being the ideal supportive companion on the battlefield, you might want to look into perks that can best help your team win. With that in mind, you’d often look to get perks that support your teammate’s picks. However, sometimes you want to go your own way and choose perks that fit Reindog, and with that in mind, let’s see what are his best perk picks.

Reindog’s Leveling Perks

While you’re leveling up Reindog, you will be picking up a few of his perks. These include:

Make it Rain, Dog! (Level 2)

(Level 2) Fancy Footwork (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Level 7)

(Level 7) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Static Electricity (Level 11)

(Level 11) Tasmanian Trigonometry (Level 12)

(Level 12) Retaliation-Ready (Level 13)

Reindog’s Signature Perks

Besides regular perks, Reindog has access to two signature perks to choose from as well:

Crystal Pal (Level 8)

(Level 8) Fire Fluff (Level 10)

Both of these perks have their uses and largely depend on your skill preference. If you prefer to use Power Crystal, then Crystal Pal should be your perk of choice, as it allows you to move it a bit because it will follow you. On the other hand, if you like to use Fireball more, then Fire Fluff synergizes neatly by creating a larger firewall once your flaming balls hit the ground.

Best Perks for Reindog

While team support perks seem like no-brainer picks for Reindog, there is also a consideration for various projectile perks as well. Reindog is one of the few characters with significant projectile skills, so it would make sense to boost his output with a few perk choices. On the other hand, he also has a couple of cooldowns to be mindful of, so a cooldown reduction perk might be a good fit in at least one perk slot.

S Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

Make It Rain, Dog!

Retaliation-Ready

Triple Jump

A Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Deadshot

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Ice to Beat You!

Kryptonian Skin

Leg Day Champ

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Speed Force Assist

Stronger Than Ever

That’s Flammable, Doc!

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

B Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Aerial Acrobat

Boundless Energy

Fancy Footwork

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Hit Me If You’re Able

Last Stand

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Shirt Cannon Sniper

Snowball Effect

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

‘Toon Elasticity

C Tier Perks

Armor Crush

Clear the Air

Collateral Damage

Gravity Manipulation

Lumpy Space Punch

Painted Target

School Me Once…

Static Electricity

The Purest of Motivations

D Tier Perks