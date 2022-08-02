The Best Perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus
Best perks for the best bro!
Being the best bro that he is, Jake is great at creating and controlling space and being a helpful brawlin’ partner, while also playing as a proficient bruiser in his own right. That means that we’re looking for durability and resilience with his perks, as well as any that can help him do his job more efficiently. But if you’re still unsure on which ones to pick, don’t worry — just like Jake, we offer the helping hand of our guide, so read on.
Jake’s Leveling Perks
To start you off, we’re going to mention which perks Jake will naturally unlock while leveling. These include:
- Lumpy Space Punch (Level 2)
- ‘Toon Elasticity (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Leg Day Champ (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Triple Jump (Level 11)
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Level 12)
- Tasmanian Trigonometry (Level 13)
Jake’s Signature Perks
Along with the normal perks, Jake can pick up two unique signature perks as well:
- Sticky (Level 8)
- Stay Limber, Dude (Level 10)
Both of Jake’s signature perks have situational usefulness and largely depend on which special move you prefer to use. Sticky is great if you love positioning yourself to interrupt enemies with Stretchin’ Out, using the perk to get some more easy damage in. Meanwhile, Stay Limber, Dude is a great way to add some chaos with every use of That’s Heavy, Dude.
Best Perks for Jake
Playing effectively as Jake often means that you’ll get hit a lot as well as that you’ll have to dodge a lot. You might want to pick up perks to help mitigate some of that. On the offensive front, some of Jake’s best abilities create the most mayhem when employed from up in the air, so plenty of aerial perks can help with that. And last but not least, one of Jake’s most devastating abilities, Rubber Stomach, Dude!, has a significant cooldown, so ways to shorten that are most welcome.
S Tier Perks
- Coffeezilla
- Gravity Manipulation
- Kryptonian Skin
- Triple Jump
A Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Armor Crush
- …In a Single Bound!
- Boundless Energy
- Fancy Footwork
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Leg Day Champ
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery Customer
- Speed Force Assist
- ‘Toon Elasticity
B Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Collateral Damage
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Last Stand
- Percussive Punch Power
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Stronger Than Ever
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- The Purest of Motivations
- Wildcat Brawler
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Clear the Air
- Painted Target
- Retaliation-Ready
- School Me Once…
D Tier Perks
- Deadshot
- Ice to Beat You!
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Static Electricity
- That’s Flammable, Doc!