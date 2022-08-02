The Best Perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

Being the best bro that he is, Jake is great at creating and controlling space and being a helpful brawlin’ partner, while also playing as a proficient bruiser in his own right. That means that we’re looking for durability and resilience with his perks, as well as any that can help him do his job more efficiently. But if you’re still unsure on which ones to pick, don’t worry — just like Jake, we offer the helping hand of our guide, so read on.

Jake’s Leveling Perks

To start you off, we’re going to mention which perks Jake will naturally unlock while leveling. These include:

Lumpy Space Punch (Level 2)

(Level 2) ‘Toon Elasticity (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Leg Day Champ (Level 7)

(Level 7) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Triple Jump (Level 11)

(Level 11) Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Level 12)

(Level 12) Tasmanian Trigonometry (Level 13)

Jake’s Signature Perks

Along with the normal perks, Jake can pick up two unique signature perks as well:

Sticky (Level 8)

(Level 8) Stay Limber, Dude (Level 10)

Both of Jake’s signature perks have situational usefulness and largely depend on which special move you prefer to use. Sticky is great if you love positioning yourself to interrupt enemies with Stretchin’ Out, using the perk to get some more easy damage in. Meanwhile, Stay Limber, Dude is a great way to add some chaos with every use of That’s Heavy, Dude.

Best Perks for Jake

Playing effectively as Jake often means that you’ll get hit a lot as well as that you’ll have to dodge a lot. You might want to pick up perks to help mitigate some of that. On the offensive front, some of Jake’s best abilities create the most mayhem when employed from up in the air, so plenty of aerial perks can help with that. And last but not least, one of Jake’s most devastating abilities, Rubber Stomach, Dude!, has a significant cooldown, so ways to shorten that are most welcome.

S Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

Gravity Manipulation

Kryptonian Skin

Triple Jump

A Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Armor Crush

…In a Single Bound!

Boundless Energy

Fancy Footwork

Hit Me If You’re Able

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Leg Day Champ

Lumpy Space Punch

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Slippery Customer

Speed Force Assist

‘Toon Elasticity

B Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Collateral Damage

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Last Stand

Percussive Punch Power

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Stronger Than Ever

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

The Purest of Motivations

Wildcat Brawler

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Clear the Air

Painted Target

Retaliation-Ready

School Me Once…

D Tier Perks