The best perks for Steven Universe in MultiVersus
Be the best you can be!
Steven Universe is a likable cartoon character, but a difficult fighter to use in MultiVersus. His moves have a lot of variety, but wielding them effectively and positioning yourself correctly is just as important. Equipping the right perks can give you a big boost, so read on for our picks of the best ones he can equip.
Related: How to play Steven Universe in MultiVersus – Moves, strategies, perks, and more
Steven Universe’s Leveling Perks
As Steven Gets stronger, he’ll unlock a series of perks that suit him well. Here’s the full list:
- Triple Jump (Level 2)
- Collateral Damage (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Slippery Customer (Level 7)
- Bounce Bubble (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Green Thumb (Level 10)
- Ice to Beat You!(Level 11)
- Absorb ‘n’ Go (Level 12)
- Up, Up, and A-Slay (Level 13)
Steven Universe’s Signature Perks
Two of those perks are unique to Steven; every MultiVersus character has signature perks, in fact. For Steven, they are:
- Bounce Bubble (Level 8)
- Green Thumb (Level 10)
Bounce Bubble is going to be the better pick for most players since it increases the knockback of your shield attacks. If you find yourself summoning Watermelon Steven frequently, then go with Green Thumb instead to keep that creature buffed.
Best Perks for Steven Universe
Steven has a varied move set, but staying mobile and focusing on knocking your opponents around with your shields is a solid strategy. Here’s a breakdown of how all the game’s perks stack up for Steven.
S Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Bounce Bubble
- Collateral Damage
- …In a Single Bound!
- Percussive Punch Power
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
A Tier Perks
- Green Thumb
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Ice to Beat You!
- Leg Day Champ
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Retaliation-Ready
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Slippery Customer
- Sturdy Dodger
- Triple Jump
B Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Armor Crush
- Deadshot
- Fancy Footwork
- Gravity Manipulation
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Speed Force Assist
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- The Purest of Motivations
C Tier Perks
- Boundless Energy
- Clear the Air
- Coffeezilla
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Last Stand
- School Me Once…
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- Wildcat Brawler
D Tier Perks
- Back to Back
- I’ll Take That
- Kryptonian Skin
- Painted Target
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Static Electricity
- Stronger Than Ever
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!