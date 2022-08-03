The best perks for Steven Universe in MultiVersus

Steven Universe is a likable cartoon character, but a difficult fighter to use in MultiVersus. His moves have a lot of variety, but wielding them effectively and positioning yourself correctly is just as important. Equipping the right perks can give you a big boost, so read on for our picks of the best ones he can equip.

Steven Universe’s Leveling Perks

As Steven Gets stronger, he’ll unlock a series of perks that suit him well. Here’s the full list:

Triple Jump (Level 2)

Collateral Damage (Level 4)

Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

Slippery Customer (Level 7)

Bounce Bubble (Level 8)

Perk Training (Level 9)

Green Thumb (Level 10)

Ice to Beat You! (Level 11)

Absorb 'n' Go (Level 12)

Up, Up, and A-Slay (Level 13)

Steven Universe’s Signature Perks

Two of those perks are unique to Steven; every MultiVersus character has signature perks, in fact. For Steven, they are:

Bounce Bubble (Level 8)

Green Thumb (Level 10)

Bounce Bubble is going to be the better pick for most players since it increases the knockback of your shield attacks. If you find yourself summoning Watermelon Steven frequently, then go with Green Thumb instead to keep that creature buffed.

Best Perks for Steven Universe

Steven has a varied move set, but staying mobile and focusing on knocking your opponents around with your shields is a solid strategy. Here’s a breakdown of how all the game’s perks stack up for Steven.

S Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Bounce Bubble

Collateral Damage

…In a Single Bound!

Percussive Punch Power

Tasmanian Trigonometry

Up, Up, and A-Slay

A Tier Perks

Green Thumb

Hit Me If You’re Able

Ice to Beat You!

Leg Day Champ

Make It Rain, Dog!

Retaliation-Ready

Shirt Cannon Sniper

Slippery Customer

Sturdy Dodger

Triple Jump

B Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Armor Crush

Deadshot

Fancy Footwork

Gravity Manipulation

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Lumpy Space Punch

Speed Force Assist

That’s Flammable, Doc!

The Purest of Motivations

C Tier Perks

Boundless Energy

Clear the Air

Coffeezilla

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Last Stand

School Me Once…

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

Wildcat Brawler

