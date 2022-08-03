The Best Perks for Velma in MultiVersus
Jinkies, which perks hide behind the mask?
Velma brings her investigative mind and keen eye into MultiVersus, functioning as both a ranged and support character. Her playstyle largely revolves around those two roles and finding a balance in playstyle is key to mastering her. This extends to her choices of perks, as you want to find a balance between support and ranged attacks. So if you’re in doubt, read on to find out what are the best perks for Velma in Multiversus.
Related: How to play Velma in MultiVersus – Moves, strategies, perks, and more
Velma’s Leveling Perks
While leveling the character, you’ll ublock a few perks along the way. For Velma, those perks are:
- Deadshot (Level 2)
- Painted Target (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Slippery Customer (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Shirt Cannon Sniper (Level 11)
- Ice to Beat You! (Level 12)
- Hit Me If You’re Able (Level 13)
Velma’s Signature Perks
Besides normal perks that everyone can access, Velma has two signature perks that are unique to her. Those are :
- Studied (Level 8)
- Knowledge is Power (Level 10)
Both of Velma’s signature perks revolve around her Evidence mechanic. Studied starts her off with one piece of evidence already collected whenever she spawns. Meanwhile, Knowledge is Power provides more of a supportive benefit in giving Velma’s ally 7 Grey Health whenever they pick up a piece of evidence for her. In essence, that means that the choice comes down to how aggressive you want to play as Velma, as Studied is the more offensive-minded option between the two.
Best Perks for Velma
Most of Velma’s attacks and abilities have a ranged component and have flexibility in interacting with both her enemies and her ally. That places a large priority in picking up perks that enhance those abilities. But there is something to be said about picking up purely supportive perks as well, so those may be solid options if you’re looking to simply help out your partner. Of course, there’s nothing wrong in mixing up the two and picking and choosing options from both camps.
S Tier Perks
- Deadshot
- Ice to Beat You!
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Triple Jump
A Tier Perks
- Back to Back
- Boundless Energy
- Fancy Footwork
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Kryptonian Skin
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Speed Force Assist
- Stronger Than Ever
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
B Tier Perks
- …In a Single Bound!
- Aerial Acrobat
- Clear the Air
- Coffeezilla
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Leg Day Champ
- School Me Once…
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Armor Crush
- Collateral Damage
- Gravity Manipulation
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Last Stand
- Painted Target
- Retaliation-Ready
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Snowball Effect
- Static Electricity
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- The Purest of Motivations
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
D Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Percussive Punch Power
- Wildcat Brawler