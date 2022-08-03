Velma brings her investigative mind and keen eye into MultiVersus, functioning as both a ranged and support character. Her playstyle largely revolves around those two roles and finding a balance in playstyle is key to mastering her. This extends to her choices of perks, as you want to find a balance between support and ranged attacks. So if you’re in doubt, read on to find out what are the best perks for Velma in Multiversus.

Related: How to play Velma in MultiVersus – Moves, strategies, perks, and more

Velma’s Leveling Perks

While leveling the character, you’ll ublock a few perks along the way. For Velma, those perks are:

Deadshot (Level 2)

(Level 2) Painted Target (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Slippery Customer (Level 7)

(Level 7) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Shirt Cannon Sniper (Level 11)

(Level 11) Ice to Beat You! (Level 12)

(Level 12) Hit Me If You’re Able (Level 13)

Velma’s Signature Perks

Besides normal perks that everyone can access, Velma has two signature perks that are unique to her. Those are :

Studied (Level 8)

(Level 8) Knowledge is Power (Level 10)

Both of Velma’s signature perks revolve around her Evidence mechanic. Studied starts her off with one piece of evidence already collected whenever she spawns. Meanwhile, Knowledge is Power provides more of a supportive benefit in giving Velma’s ally 7 Grey Health whenever they pick up a piece of evidence for her. In essence, that means that the choice comes down to how aggressive you want to play as Velma, as Studied is the more offensive-minded option between the two.

Best Perks for Velma

Most of Velma’s attacks and abilities have a ranged component and have flexibility in interacting with both her enemies and her ally. That places a large priority in picking up perks that enhance those abilities. But there is something to be said about picking up purely supportive perks as well, so those may be solid options if you’re looking to simply help out your partner. Of course, there’s nothing wrong in mixing up the two and picking and choosing options from both camps.

S Tier Perks

Deadshot

Ice to Beat You!

Shirt Cannon Sniper

Triple Jump

A Tier Perks

Back to Back

Boundless Energy

Fancy Footwork

Hit Me If You’re Able

Kryptonian Skin

Make It Rain, Dog!

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Speed Force Assist

Stronger Than Ever

That’s Flammable, Doc!

B Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Aerial Acrobat

Clear the Air

Coffeezilla

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Leg Day Champ

School Me Once…

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

‘Toon Elasticity

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Armor Crush

Collateral Damage

Gravity Manipulation

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Last Stand

Painted Target

Retaliation-Ready

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Snowball Effect

Static Electricity

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

The Purest of Motivations

Up, Up, and A-Slay

D Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Lumpy Space Punch