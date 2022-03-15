The best Plunder Pass rewards in Sea of Thieves Season Six

A new Plunder Pass in Sea of Thieves means a bunch of new cosmetics and various rewards for your pirate to deck themselves out in the latest exclusive items. If you purchase the latest battle pass for 999 Ancient Coins, you will have the chance to earn both premium and free tier rewards by leveling up your account 100 times alongside the influx of new sea forts and other additions to the game. Here are some of the best items you can get from the Season 6 Plunder Pass.

The following items are all acquired from purchasing the premium version of the Season 6 Plunder Pass and then leveling up your account to the proper value. Once unlocked, you can find the items in the vanity or clothing chests and equip them there. These items are available until June, at which point the pass will expire.

Spring Blossom Capstan (Level 13)

Image via Rare

Spring Blossom Hull (Level 20)

Image via Rare

Spring Blossom Wheel (Level 23)

Image via Rare

Spring Blossom Figurehead (Level 40)

Forest’s Blessing Costume 2 (Level 50)

Spring Blossom Cannons (Level 60)

Collector’s Spring Blossom Figurehead (Level 80)

Image via Rare

Forest’s Blessing Costume 3 (Level 90)

Collector’s Spring Blossom Sails (Level 100)

Image via Rare

Stranger’s Cutlass (Level 100, must be Pirate Legend)